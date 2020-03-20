Tips for Wisconsin consumers seeking ticket refunds

MADISON – As many concerts, theater performances, sporting events, and other events are being canceled or rescheduled due to COVID-19, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is reminding consumers of the tips and resources available below and on the agency’s website: https://www.datcp.wi.gov.

Under Wisconsin law, consumers are protected from losing most prepaid admissions fees for entertainment and sporting events held in Wisconsin. When an event is cancelled or rescheduled, promoters are required to refund the admission price for many entertainment and sporting events.

While this law does not cover competitive sports activities between school teams or within established sports leagues, many of these events are proactively posting refund policies on their websites so consumers know what to expect.

The steps consumers should follow to obtain a refund depend upon whether the event is canceled or rescheduled:

Refunds for canceled events:

To obtain refunds for canceled events, ticket purchasers must present their tickets to the promoter no later than 90 days after the event is canceled. A promoter must then make a refund no later than 60 days after you present your ticket.