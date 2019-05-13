SOMERS — With Kenosha County Judge Jodi Meier officiating, Somers native Thaddeus “Tip” McGuire was sworn in as a member of the state Assembly on Monday in the Somers Village Hall Auditorium.
McGuire, a Democrat, won a special election over Republican Mark Stalker on April 30 to represent Assembly District 64. The position was previously held by Democrat Peter Barca, who was tapped by Gov. Tony Evers to serve as the state secretary of revenue.
The ceremony was attended by numerous local politicians and well-wishers, offering their approval and support of McGuire.
McGuire served as an aide to Barca from 2009 to 2014.
“Peter has been a mentor to me since day one,” McGuire said. “I honestly cannot thank him enough for the opportunity to work in his office, and all of the lessons I learned working there about how to be an effective representative and how to be as close to the people as you possibly can.”
Meier opened with a brief speech before officiating the ceremony. McGuire was a special prosecutor for the Kenosha County District Attorney's Office in 2017 before becoming a criminal prosecutor for Milwaukee County Judge Jean Kies in 2018.
“I reached out to tell (Kies) how lucky that Tip would be prosecuting in her courtroom, but Kenosha wanted him back,” Meier said. “He was a staunch and compassionate advocate, and a champion for justice on behalf of the state for the citizens of Kenosha County.”
Meier said those skills learned in the courtroom will translate well in Madison.
“He would bring it every day,” Meier said. “That’s important. There wasn’t one day where that didn’t happen. He’s going to do that in the Assembly. It’s his calling and his passion. He will be extremely successful. I see great things ahead of him.”
St. Cat's grad
McGuire, a St. Catherine’s High School graduate, represents a portion of Racine and Kenosha counties. In Racine County, the 64th Assembly District includes the southeast corner of Mount Pleasant (including Lake Park and Lakeside); all of the Village of Elmwood Park; and a small portion of far southwest Racine (including the Mallard Shores subdivision).
“There’s a lot we have to do moving forward,” McGuire said. “We have to make sure people have access to affordable health care, make sure we’re creating family-supporting jobs and make sure we’re reinvesting in our public schools. That’s going to be the focus, making sure we have a strong budget that can help the middle class.”
Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian among the local politicians in attendance.
“Tip is a wonderful young man who is going to do an excellent job for the community,” Antaramian said. “I think he’s going to be a remarkable replacement for (Barca), who was a fantastic representative.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.