Tiny home village for vets in Milwaukee 'pushed back due to COVID'

MILWAUKEE — The project to set up Wisconsin’s second tiny-homes village for veterans at risk of homelessness has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A deadline to get the project going had been set for near the end of 2020, City of Milwaukee Spokesman Jeff Fleming said, but both the City of Milwaukee and Racine-based Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin have unofficially agreed to extend that deadline.

“With the veterans home project, we’re in constant contact with the organization (Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin),” Fleming said. “Obviously a lot of folks have had challenging times recently. We’re open to extending the deadline.”

Stephanie Hartleben, director of program services at Veterans Outreach, added “The project is currently being pushed back due to COVID.” No date for when shovels might be in the ground has been announced.