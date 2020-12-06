Tiny home village for vets in Milwaukee 'pushed back due to COVID'

MILWAUKEE — The project to set up Wisconsin’s second tiny-homes village for veterans at risk of homelessness has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A deadline to get the project going had been set for near the end of 2020, City of Milwaukee Spokesman Jeff Fleming said, but both the City of Milwaukee and Racine-based Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin have unofficially agreed to extend that deadline.
“With the veterans home project, we’re in constant contact with the organization (Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin),” Fleming said. “Obviously a lot of folks have had challenging times recently. We’re open to extending the deadline.”
Stephanie Hartleben, director of program services at Veterans Outreach, added “The project is currently being pushed back due to COVID.” No date for when shovels might be in the ground has been announced.
To considerable fanfare in August 2019, months before the coronavirus was first identified in the Chinese city of Wuhan, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett announced that a tiny home project was coming to the Cream City’s north side. It would be operated by Racine-based Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, which opened its 15-home village at 1624 Yout St. in fall 2017. This new seven-acre village would have 48 tiny homes measuring a planned 240 square feet each.
Advocates have repeatedly said this tiny home model — which intertwines stable and safe housing with supportive services such as drug treatment, community building and financial planning — can and should be applied to ending homelessness elsewhere, not only for veterans.
In November 2019, when Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin officially purchased the seven-acre plot for $35,000, Barrett announced that the village would be named after Gary Wetzel, a South Milwaukee native who earned a Medal of Honor for continuing to man a machine gun while under fire after being severely wounded in 1968 during the Vietnam War.
