Kyra Batts and Scott Mertins Jr., an engaged couple with three young kids, were evicted on Thursday.

They started withholding rent because they said their landlord failed to repair things quickly and “in a workmanlike manner,” sometimes failing to do anything at all, at their 125-year-old home on the 1500 block of Grove Avenue.

A contractor (who declined to share his name) for the landlord, CWC Properties LLC, said that his former tenants’ claims are mostly false, that the actual issues in the home were addressed.

One of many

CWC Properties is one of several similarly named property management LLCs (limited liability companies) owned by one man, Courtney Conner. Other companies owned by him include CWC Rentals, CDC Rentals, SCC HOMES and CDC Homes; and they’re all based at the same office, 2400 Lathrop Ave., according to court records.

As of Friday night, Conner had not replied to requests for an interview.

Racine County property records show that Conner’s LLCs currently own at least 73 properties in the City of Racine and Village of Mount Pleasant, and have filed for evictions against 113 tenants since March 2009 according to online court records. Conner directly also owns five properties in the county and filed for eviction against four tenants in 2007, according to court records.

The New York Times reported last year that “LLCs shield property owners from personal liability” but they also succeed in “obscuring” the identities of property owners, which can make it more difficult for tenants “to hold landlords accountable.”

However, it’s often advised that landlords with numerous properties to form multiple LLCs. According to Avail, an online resource for tenants and landlords, “you should also separate your rental properties from each other. If you own multiple properties, you can ‘insulate’ each property from liability claims by setting up separate LLCs for each property.”

More than 40% of Racine’s homes are tenant-occupied, according to the city. The City of Racine and Racine County have the highest eviction rates in Wisconsin, according to research from Princeton University’s Eviction Lab. In 2016, a cumulative 1,245 households went through eviction court in Racine County and 842 evictions were actually carried out.

Timeline

Here’s a chronology of what actually happened at the Grove Avenue home, according to city inspection records reviewed by The Journal Times:

March 12, 2018: Tenants who lived at the home (which was built in 1894) tell the city inspector that the “landlord hasn’t fixed anything” since they moved in about a year ago. An inspection takes place that afternoon, which reveals a dead squirrel in the attic, “obvious points of entry” where rodents could get in, peeling paint in multiple parts in the house and a gap in the “basement hatchway door.” The owner of CWC Properties LLC, Courtney Conner, is mailed an order to fix the issue two days later.

March 16: Conner hires pest control. Tenants say they are looking for a new place to live; they don’t find one for longer than a year.

April 11: Conner requests for more time since not all of the city’s orders were completed. Conner also claims that the “roof was new last year (2017), and it shouldn’t leak,” although complaints were repeatedly made over the next 19 months until Batts and Mertins moved out on Thursday.

April 19: Inspection shows not all of the holes in the exterior were repaired. Mouse droppings are also found. The next day, the landlord is told he has two weeks to finish the work. The work won’t be completed for almost a year.

May 10: Tenant says landlord hasn’t been back. After an inspection the next day, inspector confirms the problems persist. Conner is told “he cannot re-rent” until an inspection confirms all issues have been fixed.

Aug. 24: Another inspection shows landlord still hasn’t completed orders from back in April. New issues are revealed, including the back storm door not closing fully and water damage in a bedroom.

Sept. 13: Inspector speaks with Conner. He agrees that problems should be fixed before end of month.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

+2 Timeline of events in the life of Peggy Lynn Johnson, Racine County's Jane Doe Until only a few weeks ago, very little was known about Racine County’s Jane Doe. Investigators knew she was a young woman probably between th…

Oct. 4: Inspector writes “Same items still not completed from previous inspection,” which occurred more than 40 days prior.

Oct. 21: Conner tells inspector “work was done.”

March 7, 2019: Another re-inspection. “Interior repairs were completed,” inspector wrote, but the damage exterior repairs “still not completed.” Tenant, who moves out a few weeks later, tells inspector that the landlord purchased the materials needed to make repairs, but never used them.

March 18: Landlord tells city that the final repairs will be made this week.

May 15: Batts, Mertins and their three kids move in. They tried to delay the move-in date until June 1 because repairs were still being made on the house — a floorboard was missing, the most glaring issue they saw — and the home wasn’t clean. Contractor for the landlord says the family has to move in today or else they could lose the rental, even though they already had a deposit down, according to Batts.

June 19: First inspection since Batts and Mertins move in. Batts had called the city, stating that “landlord is not taking care of issues,” including multiple windows leaking water throughout main floor. Another issue is the back storm door still doesn’t lock, allowing anyone to walk into the basement, an issue that dates back to when the previous tenants lived there. Two days later, orders emailed to contractor by the city.

July 23: Inspector writes: “Re-inspected, not everything completed.”

Aug. 30: Inspector at home again, repairs still not made, including on exposed wires in the kitchen. Inspector watches a video Batts took on her phone, showing “water coming in through front door and windows.”

Sept. 11: Batts says rain is still getting in the house and they haven’t heard anything from landlord.

Sept. 18: Another inspection. Nothing has been fixed. A wall is bubbling because of water damage. Conner speaks with city. Inspector tells him repairs should be made before the end of the month, the same order she gave him last September.

Oct. 1: Conner says roofer will be at house that week. Batts and Mertins later tell The Journal Times that the first time it rained after the roofer was at the house, it didn’t leak. The second time it rained, it leaked worse than before.

Oct. 6: “5 Day Notice to Quit or Pay” issued against Batts and Mertins for withholding rent. They don’t pay, hoping the landlord will finally fix the issues they’re been reporting.

Oct. 7: Landlord says windows have been “re-caulked in” to prevent leaking. Tenants say leaking continues just as badly as it was before. “No contact from landlord,” they report.

Oct. 29: Eviction notice filed against Batts and Merkins.

Nov. 8: Tenants’ attorney requests to have hearing (scheduled for Nov. 11) delayed since attorney has a conflict. Judge denies that request.

Nov. 11: Eviction order upheld in court.

Thursday, Nov. 21: Batts, Merkins and their three kids are evicted. They move into a low-rent hotel room until they can find a new place.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.