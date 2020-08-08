'Time to shine' area seniors refuse to miss chance to dress up for prom, celebrate

RACINE — Standing outside his uncle’s Mercedes convertible Saturday afternoon, Dorien Collier smiled with his arm around his best friend.
This year Collier graduated from Case High School, a year in which everything was different from normal, including this year’s Racine Rotary Post Prom.
Instead of the normal motorcade with over 1,000 all area high schools, this year’s prom was scaled down to only a few hundred. But on Saturday the red carpet was still there at the Racine Zoo and outside Festival Hall there were acrobats performing to music.
Despite the changes, it was an event Collier wasn’t going to miss.
“It was my time to shine,” Collier said, while wearing the suit his grandmother bought for him for the occasion. “I wanted to show my family and friends I succeeded.”
Collier used to struggle with reading and his grandmother, Joyce Collier, helped him make it to where he is today.
As he talked, his mom, Monica Collier, watched in the background. “He made me so proud,” she said. “It means so much to me.”
His uncle, Troy Collier, also wasn’t going to miss out on the occasion. When his nephew decided he was going to prom, he was there to make sure he went in style, in a CLK 430 Mercedes. “It’s an honor for me to drive my last nephew,” he said.
The day was a family affair for many of the kids.
As Evelyn Mateljan and Hannah Bartelt, both graduating Horlick High seniors, walked outside Festival Hall Saturday, their moms followed along to get photos.
The two grads live about six blocks apart and have been friends since they were about 8. The two of them went shopping back in March to buy their dresses, before coronavirus hit the state, about a week before schools closed.
Jokingly, Bartelt said she would have held a funeral for her dress if she couldn’t have worn it, or at least she would have held a "mini prom."
But, in all seriousness, Bartelt said, “Senior year is not complete if you don’t have a prom.”
And it was nice to get out and do something. With COVID, “we were told, stay away from people, stay home. Don’t go anywhere … This is nice.”
Watching from a distance, her mom, Mollie Bartelt said, “I’m so excited Hannah could come with her friend to have prom. They look forward to this all through high school. When school was shut down, they really didn’t think this was going to happen.”
“She is my only daughter and her only opportunity to get out here in this beautiful dress.”
Her mom helped her put her nails and makeup on to get ready. “It’s something I’ll cherish for the rest of my life,” her mom said.
Brenda Mateljan, Evelyn’s mom, echoed those words. “To me, it makes me feel happy that she can actually feel like high school is final otherwise with no spring sports — she played soccer — she didn’t feel like senior year was complete.”
'The one where they were quarantined'
