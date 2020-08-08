'Time to shine' area seniors refuse to miss chance to dress up for prom, celebrate

Proud moms look on

The day was a family affair for many of the kids.

As Evelyn Mateljan and Hannah Bartelt, both graduating Horlick High seniors, walked outside Festival Hall Saturday, their moms followed along to get photos.

The two grads live about six blocks apart and have been friends since they were about 8. The two of them went shopping back in March to buy their dresses, before coronavirus hit the state, about a week before schools closed.

Jokingly, Bartelt said she would have held a funeral for her dress if she couldn’t have worn it, or at least she would have held a "mini prom."

But, in all seriousness, Bartelt said, “Senior year is not complete if you don’t have a prom.”

And it was nice to get out and do something. With COVID, “we were told, stay away from people, stay home. Don’t go anywhere … This is nice.”

Watching from a distance, her mom, Mollie Bartelt said, “I’m so excited Hannah could come with her friend to have prom. They look forward to this all through high school. When school was shut down, they really didn’t think this was going to happen.”