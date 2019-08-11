Do you have a Medicare Prescription Drug (Part D) plan? Every year Medicare Part D plans can change the list of prescription medications they will cover, known as the plan formulary.
That means even if you are taking the same medications, the amount you pay for your medications may change in 2020! The plans’ premiums, deductibles, and co-pays can also change each year.
What can people do about this? All Medicare beneficiaries should check their Part D coverage each year during Medicare’s annual Open Enrollment Period, which runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7.
This is the time of year to find out if your current plan will cost you more, or less than other Part D plans in 2020. If it is no longer the best plan for your medications, this is the time to make a switch to a Part D plan that will suit you better.
Make sure you will have appropriate coverage for your medications in the new year. Medicare beneficiaries in Racine, WI can receive free, unbiased assistance with plan comparisons from the Elder Benefit Specialists at the Aging & Disability Resource Center of Racine County at 262-833-8777.
Don’t let this opportunity pass you by! The Elder Benefit Specialists can also check to see if there are any other programs or benefits that you may be eligible for.
For further information and assistance call the Aging & Disability Resource Center of Racine County at 262-833-8777 located at 14200 Washington Ave., at the county offices just west of Interstate 94.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.