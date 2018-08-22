Time to review your Medicare plan

Medicare’s Annual Open Enrollment Period is coming soon. Be sure to add this to your fall checklist if you have a Medicare Part D plan or a Medicare Advantage Plan.
Every year insurance companies can change their list of covered drugs and their pricing structure, known as the plan formulary. That means even if you are taking the same medications, the amount you pay for your medications may change next year. The plans’ premiums, deductibles, and copays can also change each year.
What can people do about this? All Medicare beneficiaries should review their current coverage during Medicare’s annual Open Enrollment Period which runs October 15 through December 7th. Find out what your plan’s costs and coverage will be next year and compare it with other options based on your prescription medications and other needs or preferences. You may decide you’re happy with your plan’s costs and coverage details for 2019. In that case, you won’t need to do anything. Or you may find a plan that is better suited to your needs and your budget.
Shopping around to find what’s best for you is always a good idea. But you don’t have to do it alone. Free, unbiased assistance with plan comparisons is available from the Elder Benefit Specialists at the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Racine County (ADRC) at #262-833-8777.
Don’t let this opportunity pass you by! The Elder Benefit Specialists can also check to see if you are eligible for any programs or benefits that can save you money. For further information and assistance call the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Racine County (ADRC) at #262-833-8777.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Shop around with help from social security office. I went to the ADRC for help and was sorely disappointed with the services received. This is to important to receive wrong or incomplete information.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.