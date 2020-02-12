Tichigan Volunteer Fire Co. shovels for Waterford Woods patients

“It’s nothing new for us to go out and do that, but it just felt good to get out in that service area that we have just recently gotten back and get some faces out there,” said Jim Bowen, one of Tichigan’s advanced EMTs.

He added that the company does quite a bit of community outreach and tries to help people in any way it can, such as finding shelter for displaced people.

“We rally around the community,” Bowen said. “That’s why we did it.”

Efforts lauded

Town Board member Teri Jendusa-Nicolai commended the fire company for its efforts via a Facebook post and during a Town Board meeting on Monday.

“The crowd was clapping and applauding us so it was kind of a nice night, kind of a cool thing for us members,” Bloomberg said of the Town Board meeting.

Jendusa-Nicolai said that she just thought people should hear about the good work the company members are doing.

“I always knew that they were exceptional people,” she said. “I’ve personally had calls where they came and helped me. I’ve always known that they’re an exceptional company, they do an exceptional job. They are wonderful, wonderful warm people who really care about their community.”

