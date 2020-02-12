Tichigan Volunteer Fire Co. shovels for Waterford Woods patients

TOWN OF WATERFORD — The Tichigan Volunteer Fire Co. made an extra effort over the weekend to ensure that patients in Waterford Woods had clear driveways following Sunday’s snow.
The independent fire company just took over fire and emergency medical services for the Waterford Woods area, just northwest of Downtown Waterford, on Jan. 1, following a decision by the Waterford Town Board to end service with the Village of Waterford Fire Department, which previously covered the southern half of the town. Tichigan has long covered the northern half of the town.
The Tichigan Volunteer Fire Co. received an emergency call in the Waterford Woods area Sunday afternoon. After transporting the patient to the hospital, firefighters, EMTs and paramedics returned to shovel the patient’s driveway. The company members went on to check on other people in Waterford Woods who had called for help since the start of the year, and ended up shoveling four of their driveways as well.
“We figured we’d go above and beyond and help people out that couldn’t shovel their driveways that night,” said Jesse Bloomberg, vice president of the company and firefighter/EMT. “I know we got a lot of snow.”
Bloomberg said the company typically carries shovels in its emergency vehicles but usually doesn’t shovel that many driveways at once.
“It’s nothing new for us to go out and do that, but it just felt good to get out in that service area that we have just recently gotten back and get some faces out there,” said Jim Bowen, one of Tichigan’s advanced EMTs.
He added that the company does quite a bit of community outreach and tries to help people in any way it can, such as finding shelter for displaced people.
“We rally around the community,” Bowen said. “That’s why we did it.”
Efforts lauded
Town Board member Teri Jendusa-Nicolai commended the fire company for its efforts via a Facebook post and during a Town Board meeting on Monday.
“The crowd was clapping and applauding us so it was kind of a nice night, kind of a cool thing for us members,” Bloomberg said of the Town Board meeting.
Jendusa-Nicolai said that she just thought people should hear about the good work the company members are doing.
“I always knew that they were exceptional people,” she said. “I’ve personally had calls where they came and helped me. I’ve always known that they’re an exceptional company, they do an exceptional job. They are wonderful, wonderful warm people who really care about their community.”
