TICHIGAN — The Tichigan Lake Lions Club has scheduled a grand reopening of its civic center for Thursday evening, a culmination of a half-year of renovations.
From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., the public is welcome to visit the center, 6710 Big Bend Road (Highway 164) and see the updated kitchen, bar, roof and restrooms. The $250,000 project, which added about 1,500 square feet to the building, broke ground in December.
Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave; Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester; state Rep. Chuck Wichgers, R-Muskego; and state Sen. Dave Craig, R-Town of Vernon; are scheduled to be in attendance for a ribbon-cutting at 6 p.m.
There will be a cash bar, 50/25/25 raffle, meat raffles, prize giveaways and hors d’oeuvres.
