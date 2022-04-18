Tichigan Lake man, found in the water, may have been assembling boat dock

TOWN OF WATERFORD — A man identified as Tichigan Lake resident Paul Fleming has died after being found floating in the lake Thursday afternoon.

Officials believe Fleming was installing boat docks for the summer boating season when he ended up in the water outside his home.

A local firefighter driving through the area found Fleming, 69, in the lake near his home in the 7300 block of North Tichigan Road, officials said.

The Waterford Police Department said Fleming’s death does not appear to involve any criminal activity. But an autopsy is planned to determine the cause of death.

According to a statement from the Waterford Police, a passing member of the Tichigan Volunteer Fire Company found Fleming in the water just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

The victim was not breathing, and officials believe he had been in the water for some time.

Waterford police were called to the scene, and life-saving efforts continued until an ambulance transported Fleming to a hospital. The Racine County Medical Examiner’s Office pronounced him dead at the hospital.

Capt. Mike Borchardt of the fire department said the member who found Fleming in the water is a young recruit training to become a firefighter. He spotted a hooded sweatshirt in the water and then discovered that it was a person.

Borchardt said the victim was floating in 1 or 2 feet of water about 20 yards from shore.

A portion of a boat dock was found out of position at the site, Borchardt said, leading officials to suspect that Fleming was putting together a boat dock before he ended up in the water.

