TICHIGAN — About 60 of the Tichigan Lake Lions Club’s 90 members, along with more than 100 members of the public and government officials, gathered Thursday evening to celebrate the grand reopening of the club’s civic center, 6710 Big Bend Road (Highway 164).
Lions Club members spent the past winter, spring and early summer performing about $375,000 in renovations in the space, adding new HVAC, outside seating, televisions and more, according to Tim Szeklinski, Waterford town supervisor and Lions Club member. The center was originally constructed in 1969, and with the renovations, now has an updated bar, roof and restrooms and 1,500 additional square feet.
“It’s remarkable that not only can the Lions accomplish what they do in the community, but also have the infrastructure and time and talent to do this building in large part on their own,” said state Sen. Dave Craig, R-Town of Vernon, who was at the event. “The building speaks for what they do at the community at large.”
Craig represents the 28th Senate District, which includes the Waterford area.
Other local and state officials were present, including state Rep. Chuck Wichgers,R-Muskego, County Supervisor Tom Roanhouse, Waterford Town Chairman Tom Hincz and Waterford Village President Don Houston.
Lions Club International is a service organization. The Tichigan Lake chapter hosts events such as car shows, bingo, Oktoberfest , blood drives and picnics, putting proceeds back into the community through donations and fundraisers. The civic center is also available to rent.
While some of the renovations, such as HVAC installation, were performed by contractors, many Lions Club members gave hours of their own time helping out, Szeklinski said. The club paid about $200,000 and took out a $180,000 loan to perform the renovations, he said.
The center’s last function was Dec. 29 before it closed for three months, having a soft reopening on March 23.
“We had some Lions folks who stepped up to help build this,” said Hincz, also a Lions Club member. “It’s unbelievable.”
