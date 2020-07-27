Tichigan Lake boat access closed for improvements Aug. 3-14

TICHIGAN — The public access to Tichigan Lake on Bridge Drive in the Town of Waterford will be closed from Aug. 3-14 for a paving project, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Monday. The access site will not be open to the public during that time.
Wisconsin DNR Engineer Eyad Omari and Heather Beilke, the Wisconsin Department of Administration construction representative, will facilitate the repaving project. The landing is scheduled to reopen Aug. 14, barring any delays in the project schedule.
Tichigan Lake is a 279-acre lake that is an out flowage of the Fox River. For more information on the project, contact Lance Stock, DNR property manager, at 920-988-9835 or via email at Lance.Stock@wisconsin.gov.
