Tichigan Fire Company honored for heart attack rescue

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TOWN OF WATERFORD — Dennis Eisenberg was working on the eaves of his house on May 7, and felt chest pain afterward. He went to the hospital that night and spent five hours having medical tests done.

However, doctors couldn’t find anything wrong and sent him home. At 1:30 a.m. the next day he was trying to go to sleep and couldn’t get comfortable.

“He said he had a kink in his chest,” Eisenberg’s wife Sally Stoflet said. “We thought he pulled a muscle from working all day.”

It wasn’t long after that Stoflet noticed her husband wasn’t breathing. She called 911 and performed CPR before help arrived.

Tichigan Volunteer Fire Company emergency medical technicians arrived at the couple’s home in the 4900 block of Riverside Road, just west of the Fox River. Rochester Fire Company EMTs and the Waterford Police Department also assisted on the call.

Tichigan EMTs hooked Eisenberg up to a defibrillator and shocked him back to life. Now the couple is expressing their gratitude.