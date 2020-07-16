Tichigan Fire Company honored for heart attack rescue

TOWN OF WATERFORD — Dennis Eisenberg was working on the eaves of his house on May 7, and felt chest pain afterward. He went to the hospital that night and spent five hours having medical tests done.
However, doctors couldn’t find anything wrong and sent him home. At 1:30 a.m. the next day he was trying to go to sleep and couldn’t get comfortable.
“He said he had a kink in his chest,” Eisenberg’s wife Sally Stoflet said. “We thought he pulled a muscle from working all day.”
It wasn’t long after that Stoflet noticed her husband wasn’t breathing. She called 911 and performed CPR before help arrived.
Tichigan Volunteer Fire Company emergency medical technicians arrived at the couple’s home in the 4900 block of Riverside Road, just west of the Fox River. Rochester Fire Company EMTs and the Waterford Police Department also assisted on the call.
Tichigan EMTs hooked Eisenberg up to a defibrillator and shocked him back to life. Now the couple is expressing their gratitude.
“I cannot thank you guys enough for what you did for us,” Stoflet said, addressing the fire company at Monday’s Town Board meeting. “I would be a miserable widow now if it had not been for you. I swear to God, I have nothing but praise for your group.”
Eisenberg’s and Stoflet’s home is in the southern portion of the Town of Waterford that the Tichigan Fire Company began serving as of the first of the year. It previously had long been served by the Village of Waterford Fire Dept.
Showing their gratitude
Stoflet, Eisenberg and the Waterford Town Board showed their thanks by presenting a plaque to the Tichigan Volunteer Fire Company at Monday’s board meeting. A plaque was also prepared for the Rochester Volunteer Fire Company as well but representatives could not be present because of a limit on the number of people at the meeting due to COVID-19 precautions.
“When I called, you guys were Johnny on the spot there,” Stoflet said, addressing the firefighters and EMTs. “My husband had quit breathing. He was dead to the world … and you guys did not give up.”
Stoflet described the rescue as the most impressive thing she’s ever seen.
Ongoing treatment
Eisenberg had a heart attack that caused cardiac arrest. There was a partial blockage at the narrow end of his artery.
After the rescue, Eisenberg didn’t get any surgery but was prescribed medicine to keep his heart beat regular. He is also receiving cardio rehab and help from a dietitian.
And now? “He’s doing remarkably well,” Stoflet said. Eisenberg is fully capable of everyday activities and luckily so far appears to have no lingering effects from the heart attack.
