TOWN OF WATERFORD — The Tichigan Fire Company helped a Town of Waterford man after a tree fell down after Friday's storm.

At 4:18 p.m. Saturday, two members of the Tichigan Fire Company found a fallen tree in the 5800 block of Marsh Road in the Town of Waterford with live wires hanging in the path of traffic after Friday’s heavy winds and rain, according to a Tichigan Fire Company Lt. Stephanie Miller. 

A man, a senior citizen, was found on the other side of the downed tree with a chainsaw, pulling on wires trying to remove them himself.

Tichigan Fire Company personnel took control of the scene and the man was walked away from the potentially dangerous wires.

The road was closed, We Energies was contacted and a Tichigan engine was requested to help the Town of Waterford Police Department with traffic control.

With the assistance of a neighbor, members from Tichigan Fire Company returned the next day to cut up the fallen tree in the homeowner's yard. 

"I am very proud of how our members handled the situation with compassion and professionalism, but they went above and beyond to go back and spend a good portion of the day cutting and removing the tree alone with the homeowner's neighbor," Miller said in a release. 

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

