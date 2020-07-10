Thursday storm fells trees and wires in east Caledonia, Wind Point area

Michelle Levanti, manager at Affordable Tree Care, said the business attended to 14 storm-related jobs in Caledonia and Wind Point on Friday. The area that was most affected was along both sides of Four Mile Road, from Lake Michigan to about Douglas Avenue, Levanti said.

Affordable Tree Care has cleared away large and small branches because of high wind speeds, but no whole trees, Levanti said.

“We’ve been busy during an already busy season; it’s been extremely busy,” she said. “We’re just trying to prioritize people to help them.”

Fire calls

Caledonia Fire Chief Richard Roeder said there were five fire calls Thursday night during and after the storm.

One was a malfunctioning fire alarm, one was an electrical pole on fire and two were power lines down that were causing small ground fires, including one in Wind Point. The fires were from electrical currents and were luckily contained by the falling rain.

The last call was a branch hung up in a power line.