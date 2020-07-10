Thursday storm fells trees and wires in east Caledonia, Wind Point area

RACINE COUNTY — Five inches of rain fell, trees and branches limbs wires fell and even some small fires were sparked after storms pummeled northeast Racine County on Thursday night.
Caledonia was hit the hardest in terms of rainfall Thursday, receiving 5 inches, said meteorologist Paul Collar of the National Weather Service’s office in Sullivan. Parts of Racine received 4.55 inches and North Bay received 4.14 inches.
Rainfall totals Thursday were far lower in western Racine County. Areas near Browns Lake in the Town of Burlington had the lowest total in the county, receiving 2 inches.
We Energies Media Relations spokeswoman Amy Jahns could not give an exact number of power outages for Racine County, but said that collectively, Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties had more than 3,300 people out of power at the height of the storm at about 9 p.m. Thursday.
“The hardest-hit areas were near Racine,” Jahns said. As of 3 p.m. Friday, there were still about 523 We Energies customers without power.
The storm had the potential for winds as strong as 60 mph, Collar said. He was unsure how high wind speeds actually reached, but estimated they reached at least 40 mph.
Collar said the NWS received numerous reports of broken or downed trees through its Facebook page. Trees with broken limbs were common sights Friday morning in Caledonia, particularly in the area near St. Rita Parish between Douglas Avenue and Charles Street. There was an uprooted tree in the lawn at 4512 Charles St.
Michelle Levanti, manager at Affordable Tree Care, said the business attended to 14 storm-related jobs in Caledonia and Wind Point on Friday. The area that was most affected was along both sides of Four Mile Road, from Lake Michigan to about Douglas Avenue, Levanti said.
Affordable Tree Care has cleared away large and small branches because of high wind speeds, but no whole trees, Levanti said.
“We’ve been busy during an already busy season; it’s been extremely busy,” she said. “We’re just trying to prioritize people to help them.”
Fire calls
Caledonia Fire Chief Richard Roeder said there were five fire calls Thursday night during and after the storm.
One was a malfunctioning fire alarm, one was an electrical pole on fire and two were power lines down that were causing small ground fires, including one in Wind Point. The fires were from electrical currents and were luckily contained by the falling rain.
The last call was a branch hung up in a power line.
Jahns, of We Energies, reminded people to report any power outages and to not assume that We Energies knows about them. Residents may check for updates online or by calling 800-662-4797. Residents should also stay at least 25 feet away from lines that are down, Jahns said.
Looking ahead
This weekend’s weather will have “quiet conditions,” Collar said. There is an uptick in rain chances Saturday afternoon to evening, mainly in the evening, and on Sunday rain will continue.
“But there will be quiet times in there, too, and this weekend will be nothing like what we had (Thursday) night,” Collar said. Humidity and heat also will be lower than either was before the storm Thursday night, he said.
Journal Times staff members Christina Lieffring, Loreen Mohr, Rose Heller and Pete Wicklund contributed to this report.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.