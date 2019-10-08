TOWN OF BURLINGTON — The town government is scheduled to hold a fall open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Town of Burlington Offices at the Town Hall, 32288 Bushnell Road.
Residents are invited to meet the new Town Administrator Brian Graziano, Town Clerk Jeanne Rennie, Town Board Supervisor No. 3 Russ Egan and Highway Department Jake Isaacson.
Kringle, coffee, cider and cookies will be served.
The open house precedes the regular monthly Town Board meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.
