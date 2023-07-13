PADDOCK LAKE — The new Rhythm on the Lake Concert Series continues it summer season of weekly free concerts in Old Settlers Park, 24100 75th St.

Concerts are 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, each week through Aug. 17, on the new band shell in the park, overlooking the lake.

The group Blues Addiction performs on July 13.

Audience members should bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. Concessions will be available for purchase, including alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages from a pop-up beer garden.

After today’s concert, the Rhythm on the Lake concerts will feature:

July 20: Disconapse

July 27: Kat and the Hurricane

Aug. 3: Yesterday’s Children

Aug. 10: Flood Brothers

Aug. 17: Kojo

For more details about other activities and amenities in Kenosha County Parks, visit parks.kenoshacounty.org, call 262-857-1869, or check out Kenosha County Parks on Facebook