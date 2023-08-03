PADDOCK LAKE — The new Rhythm on the Lake Concert Series continues its summer season of weekly free concerts in Old Settlers Park, 24100 75th St.

Concerts are 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, each week through Aug. 17, on the new band shell in the park, overlooking the lake.

The group Yesterday’s Children performs on Aug. 3.

The band is a horn-driven group that performs classic tunes by bands including Chicago, Blood Sweat & Tears, The Buckinghams and The Grass Roots.

Yesterday’s Children first came together in 1965. Yes, 1965 — and is still entertaining audiences.

Although there have been breaks between performances — and 40 or so different members over the years — the music has remained constant, band members say.

Original member Rich Allen — interviewed by the Kenosha News in 2016 — said the group’s first gig was playing outside the J.C. Penney store during Downtown Kenosha’s Crazy Days.

In those early years, Yesterday’s Children played all over the area, from local gigs at the Kenosha Youth Foundation’s “Dry Dock” to performing at Summerfest in 1970.

After getting married and having a career in human resources at Abbott Laboratories, Allen “got the band back together” about 18 years ago, playing in Allen’s backyard for a reunion. Those backyard jam sessions eventually grew into the band performing again.

Audience members should bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. Concessions will be available for purchase, including alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages from a pop-up beer garden.

After today’s concert, the Rhythm on the Lake concerts will feature:

Aug. 10: Flood Brothers

Aug. 17: Kojo

For more details about other activities and amenities in Kenosha County Parks, visit parks.kenoshacounty.org, call 262-857-1869, or check out Kenosha County Parks on Facebook.