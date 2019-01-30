RACINE COUNTY — Racine Unified School District has announced that it will be closed and school is canceled Thursday, anticipating continued record-low temperatures.
Racine Unified was also closed on Monday and Wednesday this week because of snow and cold, respectively.
Racine's Meals on Wheels program will not deliver meals on Wednesday or Thursday, but provided extra meals to for its clients to eat those days during its Tuesday delivery. The Racine County Nutrition Program's nutrition sites will also be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Those who are in urgent need of meal help can call the center at 833-8766 for delivery.
Racine County buildings, including the Racine County Courthouse, Racine County Dennis Kornwolf Service Center, the Ives Grove Office Complex in Yorkville and the Western Racine County Service Center in Burlington, are also closed Wednesday. They are scheduled to reopen at 1 p.m. Thursday.
The Racine Municipal Court will also be closed Wednesday, with plans to reopen at 1 p.m. Thursday. The same goes for City Hall and the City Hall Annex.
The Racine Public Library is scheduled to reopen at 1 p.m. Thursday. The library's bookmobile did not make runs on Tuesday and will not on Wednesday. The library said that due dates on library material will be adjusted.
Burlington
Burlington's City Hall, Department of Public Works, wastewater treatment plant and municipal court are all closed Wednesday and are expected to reopen Thursday afternoon.
Caledonia
Caledonia Village Hall will reopen at 1 p.m. Thursday, after being closed Wednesday as a result of record-low temperatures. The Central Racine County Health Department, 10005 Northwestern Ave., Franksville, is planned to reopen at the same time.
Also, the Village of Caledonia has promised not to assess late penalties through Feb. 7 for tax payments that are technically due on Jan. 31.
Kenosha County
The University of Wisconsin-Parkside closed at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, and will remain closed through noon Thursday, Jan. 31. All classes and campus activities are canceled. The university's Sports & Activity Center, library, and Admissions Office will not be open to the public.
Parkside's GLIAC basketball games Thursday evening in the De Simone Gymnasium against Northern Michigan University are planned to take place as scheduled at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Carthage will have a late start beginning at 10:30 a.m. for all staff on Thursday.
The Journal Times will be updating this article with additional closings throughout the day. For more cold weather news, go to journaltimes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.