Thunderstorms spur power outages in Racine County

RACINE COUNTY — A line of summer thunderstorms left downed trees, fallen tree branches and downed and arcing powerlines in their wake in western Racine County on Tuesday evening.
Amy Jahns, spokesperson for Milwaukee-based We Energies told The Journal Times that only 26 customers in its southernsection, comprised of Racine, Kenosha and Walworth Counties, remained without power as of 11:50 a.m. Wednesday. At the peak of the outage at around 10 p.m., following the thunderstorms, Jahns reported that more than 11,000 We Energies customers in the southern section were without power.
In Racine County, power outages were primarily centered in western Racine County, though outages also occurred in the eastern part of the county, including the Village of Caledonia.
A total of 16,000 We Energies customers lost power across southeastern Wisconsin since 5 p.m. Tuesday in connection with the storms.
“After those rain showers moved through we saw quite a few power outages, a little bit more than we were anticipating with that storm system.”
Storms intensified as they headed east
Paul Collar, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office at Sullivan in Jefferson County, said Tuesday evening’s line of thunderstorms organized in western Wisconsin, Iowa and parts of Minnesota.
“There were a lot of different pockets of heavy rainfall within the overall cluster of thunderstorms, which was really much needed,” he noted. “That was really pretty much the main story.”
But Collar said the storms intensified as they entered Racine County and neared Lake Michigan.
“As they moved further east, winds increased to 40, 50 miles an hour in your area and then out over the lake, where we issued a marine warning,” Collar noted. “There was a little goose-up of wind activity as it got closer to shore, resulting in some trees, branches and power lines being downed but for the most part this was a heavy rain event and not so much a wind producer. The heavy rain reports were far and away greater than any reports of damage.”
Sheriff’s Office sees heavy call volume
In the midst of an already busy shift Tuesday evening, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office responded to a heavy volume of calls in a short period of time in western Racine County for weather-related incidents according to Lt. James Evans, Public Information Officer.
In addition to responding to several crashes, providing assistance to other jurisdictions, and “a guy trying to kill himself with a gun,” Evans reported calls fielded by the Sheriff’s Office as a result of the “surprise storm” included those for downed trees and power lines, power outages, debris blown into the streets, eight intersection traffic signal outages along Highway 36, and a “dynamic situation” vehicular damage injury incident on 51st Street in Raymond where a wind-struck tree fell in front of a motorist.
“We’re proud to say that our deputies were able to maintain the safety of the motoring public as well as respond to other critical calls that came in a busy shift with significant weather impacts,” Evans told The Journal Times. “Looking through the shift notes there is a lot in here. They had a busy night, and to add a significant weather event on top of that, I have to admit I’m proud of the guys for being able to keep up with everything. It seems everything was responded to fairly rapidly. Our normal response time is a minute to two minutes and we were still holding that.”
Fire departments respond
City of Burlington Fire Chief Alan Babe told The Journal Times that the department responded to several calls from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
“Last night we did receive a couple calls for tree branches down, tree branches down on wires, transformers that failed,” he said. “We were out again this morning for wires that were making connection with trees. Nothing significant — typical windy weather circumstances. Nothing too terrible, thank God.”
William Miller, assistant fire chief with the Tichigan Volunteer Fire Co., reported to The Journal Times that the fire company responded to a 7:39 p.m. call for a downed We Energies power line in the Town of Waterford. The storm-related incident disrupted electrical service to approximately a dozen homes there.
Three days after microburst, storm cleanup is still going on
The storm hit the City of Racine right around 5 p.m. on Tuesday evening. Three days later, cleanup crews, volunteers and homeowners are still breaking a sweat to return their yards and community spaces to normalcy.
Bringing them down to size
Union Grove Memorial Cemetery storm damage
Union Grove Memorial Cemetery storm damage
North Main Street storm damage
Working together
Ripped up
Feeding the chipper
North Main Street storm damage
