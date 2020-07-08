Thunderstorms spur power outages in Racine County

“We’re proud to say that our deputies were able to maintain the safety of the motoring public as well as respond to other critical calls that came in a busy shift with significant weather impacts,” Evans told The Journal Times. “Looking through the shift notes there is a lot in here. They had a busy night, and to add a significant weather event on top of that, I have to admit I’m proud of the guys for being able to keep up with everything. It seems everything was responded to fairly rapidly. Our normal response time is a minute to two minutes and we were still holding that.”