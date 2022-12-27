 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Throwin’ away the tree | How to get rid of your Christmas tree around Racine

  • 0

The presents have all been opened and the extended family has been sent back home, but one reminder of the holiday season still lingers: the Christmas tree. What are you supposed to do with the sap-filled green giant in your living room? This guide will tell you exactly what to do, depending on in which municipality you live.

Grower George Richardson says his farm has well over 100,000 trees on its property, but still not enough to feed demand. CBS 2's Sara Machi has a look at the Christmas tree market.

Racine

Trees will be collected for two weeks during the month of January, the same day as your solid waste collection. Trees must be placed on the curb line by 7 a.m. on collection days, with all tinsel, lights and other objects not original to the tree removed. Also, ensure the tree does not become frozen or stuck in a snow bank. Artificial trees can be dropped off at Racine’s Department of Public Works facility, 830 Racine St.

Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant’s method is the same as Racine’s, starting on Jan. 9. Artificial Trees are collected by bulk pick-up with the village’s trash service, GFL, at 262-679-0860.

People are also reading…

Burlington

Tree collection for Burlington is a part of the city’s brush collection service offered to residents. Brush pick-up is on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month, and only the bare tree is accepted. This service is weather permitting, as long as the streets do not need to be cleared for snow. Call Burlington Public Works at 262-342-1181 to schedule a pickup.

Caledonia

Caledonia’s plan for Christmas trees is similar to Racine and Mount Pleasant, natural trees free of decoration can be placed at the end of the driveway for collection. The village encourages residents to sell or donate their artificial trees, but residents also get four bulk pickups per calendar year and can call John’s Disposal at 262-473-4700.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Raised just outside of McHenry, Illinois, Alex is the business reporter and staff photographer for The Journal Times. He considers himself a Clark Kent and Jimmy Olsen all-in-one. Alex is a graduate of SIUC in Carbondale, Illinois. Twitter: @arodatjt

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racine man allegedly caught trying to sell cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana

Racine man allegedly caught trying to sell cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana

On Dec. 7, Metro Drug Unit agents executed a search warrant at the 1800 block of Villa Street. A suspect was located, and he told agents that controlled substances would be found in his room and his vehicle. A pair of pants in his room had 10 packages containing 5.8 grams of cocaine and fentanyl. Inside his vehicle was 9.5 grams of marijuana. As he was being arrested, the suspect made comments to his mother that he "(expletive) up" and was just trying to make quick money.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Tech industry in 2022: From boom to bust

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News