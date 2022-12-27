Throwin’ away the tree | How to get rid of your Christmas tree around Racine

The presents have all been opened and the extended family has been sent back home, but one reminder of the holiday season still lingers: the Christmas tree. What are you supposed to do with the sap-filled green giant in your living room? This guide will tell you exactly what to do, depending on in which municipality you live.

Racine

Trees will be collected for two weeks during the month of January, the same day as your solid waste collection. Trees must be placed on the curb line by 7 a.m. on collection days, with all tinsel, lights and other objects not original to the tree removed. Also, ensure the tree does not become frozen or stuck in a snow bank. Artificial trees can be dropped off at Racine’s Department of Public Works facility, 830 Racine St.

Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant’s method is the same as Racine’s, starting on Jan. 9. Artificial Trees are collected by bulk pick-up with the village’s trash service, GFL, at 262-679-0860.

Burlington

Tree collection for Burlington is a part of the city’s brush collection service offered to residents. Brush pick-up is on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month, and only the bare tree is accepted. This service is weather permitting, as long as the streets do not need to be cleared for snow. Call Burlington Public Works at 262-342-1181 to schedule a pickup.

Caledonia

Caledonia’s plan for Christmas trees is similar to Racine and Mount Pleasant, natural trees free of decoration can be placed at the end of the driveway for collection. The village encourages residents to sell or donate their artificial trees, but residents also get four bulk pickups per calendar year and can call John’s Disposal at 262-473-4700.

Beautiful photos of Christmas markets around the world Beautiful photos of Christmas markets around the world Old Town Square, Prague Dresden, Germany Budapest, Hungary Berlin, Germany Munich, Germany Vienna, Austria Strasbourg, France Paris, France Nuremberg, Germany London, England Trier, Germany Rostock, Germany Cologne, Germany Krakow, Poland Salzburg, Austria Siena, Italy Helsinki, Finland Brussels, Belgium Toronto, Canada New York, New York Oslo, Norway Zagreb, Croatia Frankfurt, Germany Erfurt, Germany Annaberg-Buchholz, Germany