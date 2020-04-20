Throat cancer patient gets drive-by celebration

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE — Robert Kipp, like many others, has been struggling during the coronavirus pandemic. Every time he comes home from a hard day at the hospital, he sees an empty house and isn’t able to physically interact with loved ones, even if he wanted to.

Kipp doesn’t actually have the coronavirus. He’s been living with throat cancer for the past four or five months.

Karen Dorece wanted to show her support for her brother. Their sister, Roberta Adel, works at Ascension and witnessed the Flashin’ First Friday, a parade in the Ascension All Saints parking lot on April 5 to thank health care workers.

Dorece brought her own cparade to her brother, surprising him on his last day of chemotherapy treatment Tuesday.

About10 cars showed up at Kipp’s Racine house Tuesday, honking and displaying signs congratulating him on surviving the difficult times.

Neighbors and friends also partook in the drive-by, as well as the Racine Fire Department, which had already been doing drive-bys for children’s birthdays.

Kipp said watching the drive-by took the pain away from him.