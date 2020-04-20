Throat cancer patient gets drive-by celebration

RACINE — Robert Kipp, like many others, has been struggling during the coronavirus pandemic. Every time he comes home from a hard day at the hospital, he sees an empty house and isn’t able to physically interact with loved ones, even if he wanted to.
Kipp doesn’t actually have the coronavirus. He’s been living with throat cancer for the past four or five months.
Karen Dorece wanted to show her support for her brother. Their sister, Roberta Adel, works at Ascension and witnessed the Flashin’ First Friday, a parade in the Ascension All Saints parking lot on April 5 to thank health care workers.
Dorece brought her own cparade to her brother, surprising him on his last day of chemotherapy treatment Tuesday.
About10 cars showed up at Kipp’s Racine house Tuesday, honking and displaying signs congratulating him on surviving the difficult times.
Neighbors and friends also partook in the drive-by, as well as the Racine Fire Department, which had already been doing drive-bys for children’s birthdays.
Kipp said watching the drive-by took the pain away from him.
“At first I smiled and I was in shock that they did all of this for me, because I’m a very humble person,” Kipp said. “When the Fire Department came by and showed their solidarity, it brought a lot of tears to my eyes, that people that don’t even know me show a lot of concern for other people’s hardships.”
Adel and Kipp are twins. Although the family had been doing phone calls, text messaging and Zoom calls to keep in contact with Kipp, Adel said she really felt the pain her brother was going through.
“It’s amazing how he has succeeded, without family being part of this,” she said.
Overcoming adversity
Kipp said it was difficult going through chemotherapy because he couldn’t eat a lot of solid food.
A Racine resident, he went through 35 radiation treatments and had to go to Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee every day for seven weeks.
He wanted to be able to support patients at the hospital that had the coronavirus, but couldn’t. He was separated from them in the hospital. Worst of all, when the pandemic started, he was separated from his family.
“Originally I started out with family support for the first three weeks, and then after that I had to do everything on my own because I couldn’t be in contact with anybody,” Kipp said.
“It was no easy task, going for chemotherapy, feeling tired and driving myself. But the only option I had was to stay positive.”
His team of health care professionals at Aurora St. Luke’s also kept him going. Additionally, other cancer patients supported Kipp through the process.
He supported them back. He would remind the patients that everything was going to be OK, and remind them they’re all in this together. He also gifted them socks he’d been saving as a part of his Wounded Warrior camp that he’s in the process of trying to build. Kipp is a veteran of the Iraq War.
When his family and friends surprised him, it was hard again for him to not have contact. After the drive-by, the 15 visitors stepped out of their cars and surrounded Kipp. They brought balloons, wore masks and made sure to observe social distancing.
“The only thing I really wanted to give and receive was hugs because we’re all sharing in pain together,” he said. “This COVID virus has really alienated people’s abilities to be able to show love and affection to each other.”
Even parting ways with his doctor after his last chemotherapy treatment was difficult: When his doctor congratulated him for pushing through by himself, all Kipp could give him was an elbow bump.
Kipp is looking forward to his recovery and getting back to his Wounded Warrior camp.
“(The drive by) was a very memorable way to end his therapy,” Adel said. “It had quite the purpose and was very memorable.”
