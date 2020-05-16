'Threw us into chaos': Dems call for stronger planning at state level for COVID-19

MADISON — Wisconsin Democrats have largely been critical of both the Wisconsin Supreme Court for striking down the Safer at Home order and Republican legislative leaders for not having a plan to replace it over the past weeks.
The result has been a patchwork of different rules set by different municipalities as some look more speedily to let all businesses reopen, while others want to keep some restrictions in place to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, after the state’s highest court struck down Safer at Home on Wednesday.
The City of Racine has effectively ordered Safer at Home to remain in place within the city limits until at least May 26, while establishments in the rest of the county can return to business as usual without fear of government interference or punishment. This leaves open the possibility that an establishment on one side of a street to be fully open, while a similar business across the street but in a different municipality cannot open its doors.
“The Supreme Court threw us into chaos. Thankfully, Racine has made the responsible choice to continue with Safer at Home guidelines until we have a plan from the Legislature,” state Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, told The Journal Times in an email Friday. “The lack of statewide rules will set us back in the fight against COVID-19. The virus is not going away just because of this ruling ... I know folks are getting cabin fever, and honestly I’m feeling the same way, but as asymptomatic folks come into contact with more people at bars and other places without social distancing, those people will bring it home to their families and their communities.”
The fear is that allowing businesses, particularly bars and restaurants, to reopen will lead to spikes in cases, and thus more COVID-19 deaths. Across Wisconsin 445 people had died as of Friday, including 18 in Racine County.
“This is not a political sideshow — lives are at risk in my community and in communities throughout our state,” Neubauer stated Wednesday, soon after Safer at Home was overturned.
She criticized Republicans for not having a “constructive plan to safely control COVID-19 in the absence of Safer at Home, and now we are reduced to relying on piecemeal local action, at best, in the interim.”
Plan presented
Then on Thursday, Wisconsin’s legislative Democrats presented a seven-page plan to Republican leadership — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos of Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald of Juneau — proposing how the Legislature should move forward now that Safer at Home is gone.
Both sides have been critical of the other for failures to communicate, with many Republicans saying that Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, has not kept the Legislature in the loop regarding his orders, while Democrats said Republicans didn’t have a plan for what could happen after Safer at Home was repealed.
Among the Democrats’ requests were increased funding for health departments, disallowing insurance policies to be canceled during the epidemic, expanding who is allowed access to paid leave, banning evictions, guaranteeing pay for all school employees and removing restrictions on how voting can be conducted.
In the letter, Democrats called for the Legislature to be called “into session immediately,” something that had not yet happened as of press time Friday.
In Friday’s email, Neubauer did not express optimism about the Legislature convening.
“We need every legislator to take this crisis seriously and work together to support social distancing and the economic recovery. However, Republicans have indicated that they have no interest in moving forward with new rules unless there is a spike in transmissions,” Neubauer said. “Robin Vos has already said he is fine with not having statewide rules and just staying with the status quo, so it will be hard to move forward when one of our legislative leaders is actively disinterested in engaging in the process.”
Vos and Fitzgerald, in a co-written statement issued Thursday, put the blame on Evers.
“When we met with Gov. Evers a week ago, we asked him to begin negotiating with us on a plan for reopening,” Vos and Fitzgerald said. “He politely declined and said we should wait for the court decision. Now that the decision has been rendered, we are confident Wisconsin citizens are up to the task of fighting the virus as we enter a new phase.”
On Wednesday night, some bars and restaurants in the state were packed with customers, while others scrambled to reopen and still others planned to keep their eating/drinking areas closed for the time being.
“Republicans believe business owners can safely reopen using the guidelines provided by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation,” the Republican leaders wrote. “We urge our fellow small business owners to utilize the suggestions as a safe and effective way to open up our state.”
State Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, who represents a large portion of Racine and nearly all of Kenosha, disagreed.
“I am deeply disappointed that a narrow majority on the Supreme Court put ideology over public health and safety in this case,” Wirch said in a release. “With Kenosha and Racine being labeled new hotspots in a recent White House report, this is clearly not in the best interest of the health and safety of our residents. We all want to reopen the state, but it needs to be done safely and responsibly. The Republicans’ victory comes at the expense of public health.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.