'Threw us into chaos': Dems call for stronger planning at state level for COVID-19

MADISON — Wisconsin Democrats have largely been critical of both the Wisconsin Supreme Court for striking down the Safer at Home order and Republican legislative leaders for not having a plan to replace it over the past weeks.

The result has been a patchwork of different rules set by different municipalities as some look more speedily to let all businesses reopen, while others want to keep some restrictions in place to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, after the state’s highest court struck down Safer at Home on Wednesday.

The City of Racine has effectively ordered Safer at Home to remain in place within the city limits until at least May 26, while establishments in the rest of the county can return to business as usual without fear of government interference or punishment. This leaves open the possibility that an establishment on one side of a street to be fully open, while a similar business across the street but in a different municipality cannot open its doors.