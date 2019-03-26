MOUNT PLEASANT — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has announced the start of three projects near the Wisconn Valley construction area.
- Work on Highway KR phase I is scheduled to begin Monday, April 1.
- Construction on Highway H is scheduled to begin on Monday, April 8.
- Crews will also continue work on Braun Road, focusing on the areas between the East Frontage Road and Highway H.
The work on Highway KR is to take place between Highway H and the East Frontage Road and will use a traffic shift to accommodate the construction of the new westbound lanes. This work is scheduled for completion in mid-summer. Crews will then move traffic to the new lanes and begin reconstruction of the eastbound lanes. All work on this section of Highway KR is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2019.
Clearing and grubbing activities are already underway for the work on county Highway H. The new southbound lanes will be constructed first and are scheduled for completion in mid-summer. A full, 21-day closure at the intersection of Highway H and Highway KR is scheduled to begin in July to reconstruct the intersection.
The reconstruction of Braun Road between Highway H and the East Frontage Road is scheduled for completion in fall 2019. Crews will construct three in each direction.
All work is weather-dependent and subject to change. For up-to-date information, go to www.511wi.gov to follow the construction progress and to receive traffic information.
