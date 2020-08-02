Three-vehicle Caledonia crash sends one to hospital

CALEDONIA — A three-vehicle crash in Caledonia Saturday afternoon sent one person to the hospital with some injuries, police confirmed Saturday night.
Caledonia Police were called to the crash around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Vehicles were stopped for a red light, north of 4 Mile Road, in the south lanes of Highway 32 (Douglas Avenue). A 2009 GMC Sierra pickup truck rear ended a 1990 Harley Davidson motorcycle, pushing it into a 2017 Subaru in front of it, according to police.
The passenger on the motorcycle suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Wheaton Franciscan Hospital. The operator of the pickup truck, a 63-year-old man, was arrested for his third offense of operating while intoxicated, causing injury. Blood results were pending as of Saturday night, police said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.