Three Signs it’s Time to Replace Your Windows

With winter on the way, it’s time to engage in the age-old Wisconsin tradition — grabbing plastic, tape, and a hairdryer to seal your windows from the cold that seeps in…

Hold on! Before you start wrestling with tape and plastic, there’s a better way. If you’re feeling cold drafts from your windows, they’re not doing their job. It’s time for an upgrade. Fortunately, replacement windows are an affordable solution. Better still, new windows save money, hassle, and risk in the long run.

If you’re looking for a sign that it’s time to replace your windows, here are three!

1. You FEEL the Drafts: When the cold weather arrives, do you need to wear a sweater in the house? Socks and slippers all day long? Do you try to combat drafts with the dreaded plastic and double-stick tape? If you can feel cold air coming from your windows, the seal has failed.

Air infiltration is a real problem that’s sending your money right out the window. Many of our customers are pleasantly surprised at their lower energy bill and increased comfort once they’ve replaced those old drafty windows.

2. Your Windows are Hard to Open and Close: Another sign you may need to replace your windows? You struggle to get them open and closed. A hard-to-open window can even be dangerous to you, your kids, and your pets. You want windows that open easily, stay open when they’re supposed to, and close safely rather than slamming down.

Our replacement windows feature easy-to-operate locks that keep your windows closed safely and securely. They open easily from the inside, allowing you to clean them without climbing a ladder or even going outdoors. Better still, durable, beautiful vinyl window frames need no maintenance or upkeep—they stay like-new for years to come.

3. You Want to Increase Your Home’s Value & Curb Appeal: Replacement windows can save homeowners money on heating and cooling. They can also increase the value of your home. Should you decide to sell in the future, high-quality replacement windows are always attractive to potential buyers.

But more importantly, replacement windows add curb appeal to your home. We all want to be proud of where we live, and new windows let in the light, beautify your house, and greatly improve the interior and exterior appearance. We offer an array of styles, colors, and finishes to help you get the exact look you want to complement your home’s style.

Ready to put down the plastic and consider new windows? Weather Tight is here for all your exterior home improvement needs. We’re proud to be Wisconsin’s most recommended home remodeler. Reach out at 414-459-3874 or visit weathertightcorp.com to find out more.

