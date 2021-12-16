Three RUSD schools closed today due to power outages caused by strong winds

Unusually strong winds have caused power outages forcing three Racine Unified schools to close today (Thursday, Dec. 16). The three schools are Gilmore Fine Arts at 3109 Mt. Pleasant St., Wadewitz Elementary at 2700 Yout St. and Racine Alternative Education on the community pathways campus at 2333 Northwestern Ave.

We Energies is reporting, as of 8 a.m. Thursday, more than 100 outages affecting more than 2,800 customers in the Racine-Kenosha areas. Across all of southeastern Wisconsin, We Energies is reporting more than 1,300 outages affecting nearly 65,000 customers. Statewide, more than 77,000 customers are affected.

Wednesday night, the National Weather Service issued a warning in Wisconsin that included Racine County, which warned of gusts up to 65 mph, strong enough to down both trees and power lines. Driving larger vehicles with winds that strong is ill-advised, according to the NWS.

Wisconsin has avoided the worst of the weather system thus far, following devastating and widespread tornadoes that may have killed more than 100 people across six states Friday.

A powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest Wednesday, closing highways in western Kansas, spawning reported tornadoes in Nebraska and Iowa and raising concerns about fires because of unusually high temperatures.

The strong winds whipped up dust that reduced visibility to zero west of Wakeeney, Kansas, the state Department of Transportation said, and caused at least four semitrailers to blow over. Kansas officials closed Interstate 70 from the Colorado border to Salina, as well as all state highways in nine counties in northwest Kansas.

The National Weather Service said there have been 13 tornado reports in the Plains states, scattered through eastern Nebraska and Iowa. Winds topped 70 mph through much of Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa.

“To have this number of damaging wind storms at one time would be unusual anytime of year,” said Brian Barjenbruch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. “But to have this happen in December is really abnormal.”

One gust in Colorado recorded Wednesday morning surpassed 100 mph.

On Interstate 25, more than a dozen semitrailers blew over in winds that topped 90 mph, according to the Colorado Springs Gazette.

Reporting from Margery A. Beck and Margaret Stafford of the Associated Press is included in this report.

