BURLINGTON — At least three people were injured, two apparently seriously, in a crash Tuesday night at the intersection of the Burlington bypass and Pine Street at the Burlington south city limits.

The crash was reported at 6:32 p.m. and involved three vehicles: a Ford pickup, a Chevy Tahoe SUV that was pulling a boat on a trailer and another SUV, the make of which could not be confirmed as of late Tuesday. The driver of the Chevy Tahoe had to be extricated, Town of Burlington Fire Chief Bill Vrchota reported.

There was one person in each vehicle and all three drivers had to be transported to area hospitals, Vrchota said.

Two Flight for Life helicopter ambulances were called to Aurora Burlington Medical Center, presumably to transport patients to regional trauma facilities.

One patient was transported by ground ambulance to Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn.

Crews from the Town of Burlington Fire Dept., City of Burlington Fire Dept., Burlington Rescue Squad, Rochester Fire Company and Medix Ambulance Service responded to the scene, along with area law enforcement. Officials were still on the scene investigating as late as 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Kansasville Fire and Rescue crews stood by with an ambulance at the City of Burlington firehouse while Burlington Rescue crews were on the call.

The City of Burlington Police Department was expected to provide additional information on the crash later Tuesday or early Wednesday.

