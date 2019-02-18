RACINE COUNTY — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is urging motorists to pay attention when maneuvering around law enforcement officers and squads on the roads after three motorists crashed into squad cars in a little more than a month.
The public radio program “Here & Now” reported Monday that six officers have been killed in traffic-related crashes nationally, compared to two that were lost in traffic-related incidents at this time last year.
Several of those, the report indicated, were the result of inattentive driving (including texting) and for not slowing down and changing lanes to get around an emergency vehicle.
“I plead with our motoring public to pay attention, move over and slow down, allow yourself time to stop in hazardous road conditions and remove all distractions,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said. “We are extremely fortunate that in these three separate collisions, only one deputy suffered minor injuries and that K-9 Nitro also was uninjured.”
K-9 involved in crash
The latest incident occurred at about 7:35 a.m. Monday. A sheriff’s deputy was tending to a vehicle that went into a ditch in front of the Racine County Sheriff’s Patrol Station, 14116 Washington Ave., Yorkville, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
After checking on the driver, the deputy returned to his squad car. He was sitting inside it with his K-9 partner Nitro when the back of the squad was struck by a vehicle traveling east on Highway 20.
The crash caused heavy damage to the back of the deputy’s squad car and the front of the striking car. The deputy suffered minor injuries, was treated at Ascension All Saints Hospital and released.
The striking vehicle’s driver was cited for failure to change lanes while passing a stopped emergency vehicle.
“This is the third sheriff’s squad that has been struck within the past month while conducting a traffic stop, assisting a motorist or investigating an accident,” Schmaling said.
Burlington crash
On Feb. 8, a deputy was assisting with a traffic stop on the Burlington Bypass just west of Yahnke Road. Deputies heard a loud noise and saw a vehicle crash into the back of an unoccupied squad car.
The driver of the striking vehicle had to be extricated from their vehicle and taken to Aurora Medical Center Burlington for treatment of multiple injuries.
Both the squad car and striking vehicle were heavily damaged and had to be towed from the scene. The operator of the striking vehicle was cited for failure to move over for a stopped emergency vehicle and inattentive driving.
Interstate crash
Another crash occurred on Jan. 15 when a deputy was assisting with a serious crash on northbound Interstate 94, just south of Highway G in Raymond. The Interstate was shut down due to debris in the lanes.
A deputy heard loud screeching sounds and saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed toward a squad, which was occupied by another deputy. The vehicle braked and swerved but struck the front of the squad as it passed on the right side.
The squad sustained minor damage and the driver ended up being cited for failure to obey a traffic officer’s signal or order.
All three crashes are being investigated by the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
“In all three crashes, the squad cars’ emergency lights were activated and highly visible,” Schmaling said. “While all of these could have been prevented, they certainly could have ended in tragedy.”
