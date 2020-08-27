Three Racine County food banks are recipients of state Food Security Initiative Grants

MADISON — Three Racine County food banks have received funding through the COVID-19 Food Security Initiative, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced Thursday.
A total of 17 food banks and other nonprofit organizations that serve people across Wisconsin, including tribal nations, are tabbed to receive a total of approximately $5 million through the grant program. The funding aims to help the food banks adapt to the infrastructure challenges the banks have faced as a result of COVID-19.
Local recipients included Caldwell United Methodist Church in the Town of Waterford, which received $1,623.33; First Presbyterian Church in Racine, which received $8,220; and Racine-based FINAO, Inc., which received $146,361.
Two of Wisconsin’s largest hunger relief organizations, Feeding Wisconsin Inc. and the Hunger Task Force Inc., both received $2.2 million grants to aid their efforts that serve clients statewide.
The two organizations will also split $10 million provided as part of the COVID-19 Food Security and Wisconsin Products grant; both organizations received $5 million grants as part of that program.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has presented many challenges for people across Wisconsin, but people experiencing food insecurity have been hit especially hard,” said DATCP Secretary-designee Randy Romanski. “We appreciate Gov. Evers’ leadership in supporting the farmers who produce our food every day, as well as these organizations that never stop working to get that food to the people who need it most.”
The Food Security Initiative is made possible by $15 million from Wisconsin’s federal CARES Act funding, the DATCP said in a release. The initiative was announced in May. In addition to submitting a detailed work plan as part of their applications, grant recipients are required to provide supporting documentation to DATCP as grant funds are used. More information is available online at FoodSecurity.wi.gov.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.