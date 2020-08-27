Three Racine County food banks are recipients of state Food Security Initiative Grants

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON — Three Racine County food banks have received funding through the COVID-19 Food Security Initiative, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced Thursday.

A total of 17 food banks and other nonprofit organizations that serve people across Wisconsin, including tribal nations, are tabbed to receive a total of approximately $5 million through the grant program. The funding aims to help the food banks adapt to the infrastructure challenges the banks have faced as a result of COVID-19.

Local recipients included Caldwell United Methodist Church in the Town of Waterford, which received $1,623.33; First Presbyterian Church in Racine, which received $8,220; and Racine-based FINAO, Inc., which received $146,361.

Two of Wisconsin’s largest hunger relief organizations, Feeding Wisconsin Inc. and the Hunger Task Force Inc., both received $2.2 million grants to aid their efforts that serve clients statewide.

The two organizations will also split $10 million provided as part of the COVID-19 Food Security and Wisconsin Products grant; both organizations received $5 million grants as part of that program.