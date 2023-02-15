RACINE — Valentine’s Day is an occasion to show the ones you love how much you care, and three Racine-based organizations made it their mission Tuesday to “Share the Love.”

The Racine branch of National Alliance on Mental Illness, NAMI Racine County, partnered with Racine Friendship Clubhouse, an organization that helps empower adults living with mental illness, and Achievements by james, an organization that offers day services to disabled adults, to bring Valentine’s Day cards to locals as part of a fundraising campaign called “Share the Love.”

Members of Racine Friendship Clubhouse designed the cards and members of Achievements delivered them. All proceeds are to be used to fund the free services NAMI offers to help people with mental illnesses.

This is the second time NAMI and Racine Friendship Clubhouse worked together on holiday cards.

The idea originally came from NAMI Executive Director Bridget Munson.

Mental Health and creativity

NAMI’s Education and Outreach Coordinator Sheri Hess is in charge of the project.

Hess goes to Racine Friendship Funhouse once a month to do an art project for the members, as well as talk to them about mental health in a roundabout way.

“It’s a kind of like a bonding thing that we have,” Hess said.

Part of the therapy is being artistic.

“I feel like if you’re being busy with your hands and being creative, the conversation just kind of flows,” Hess said. “So it ends up being partially therapeutic.”

The organizations collaborated to create Christmas cards for NAMI’s partners last holiday season, but this time the cards were offered to the public via an online ordering process.

For $5, people could have one of four card options delivered by a member of Achievements on Tuesday, along with a box of conversation hearts.

Forty-seven cards were hand delivered, and another 48 were emailed to NAMI’s partners.

Sam and the guys

Sam Porcaro, an Achievements advocate, took a group that consisted of Jason Kernan, Bryan Petz, and Tim Kieprt around the county on Tuesday.

Kieprt said delivering the cards made him feel good because it makes people happy.

Petz said his favorite things about Valentine’s Day are the flowers and chocolate.

“You bet it does,” Petz said when asked if the flowers and chocolates make him feel happy.

Porcaro mostly works with this group, but his last day is Thursday; he is moving on to become a youth pastor in Kenosha.

“I will always do something with special needs, like my entire life,” Porcaro said. “They can teach me more than I can teach them; they are the best.”

Porcaro said breaking the news of his departure to group was tough, but he assured them he would see them again, staying on as a per diem advocate, meaning he will help out on his free days, but won’t see them every day.

“You guys are pretty good at doing this kind of stuff,” Porcaro said.

“How do you know?” Kernan asked.

“‘Cause I do this with you guys every day,” Porcaro replied.

On Monument Square, Racine Friendship Clubhouse and NAMI call for an end to the stigmas of mental illness Pin from a friend Go Green! 'Honk for mental health' Salute Going green Becky Van Hoesen Racine Friendship Clubhouse Racine Friendship Clubhouse and NAMI Michelle Ramirez and Carlos Frick Linda Heintz Pat Bohon, President of Racine Friendship Clubhouse and NAMI End Stigma Whats the plan?