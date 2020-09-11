Three projects set for Waterford Mercury Development site

WATERFORD — Three projects are slated for the Mercury Development site along Highway 36 in Waterford. These include a Dollar General, a Tezlaff Storage facility and Performance Marine of Burlington.
Alabama-based The Overland Group is developing a Dollar General, which will provide Village residents and those from surrounding communities another option for shopping for household, pantry and other items. It will be the first-ever dollar store in the village and the project is valued at $900,000.
Performance Marine is also looking to use the site for showroom, retail space and shop space. The project is valued at $1.4 million. In addition, Tezlaff Storage LLC will bring more self-storage units to the area, valued at $1.5 million.
The Waterford Village Board approved a contract for $3.2 million from Reeseman’s Excavating & Grading LLC of Burlington for grading and infrastructure improvements of the Mercury Business Park. Groundbreaking is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sept. 22.
Background on Mercury Development
The 54-acre site was purchased in 2019 for $1.3 million with funds from TID 3. Work to be done includes tree removal, mass grading for the entire site, constructing all site storm water management facilities, water main, sanitary sewer, internal roadways and DOT required improvements to Highway 36.
The development on this site is another stepping stone in fulfilling the Vision Waterford 2018 Master Plan. In the plan, it was concluded that more sites were needed for current and future businesses in the village to grow and expand.
With the existing Westerra Business Campus off of South Jefferson Street (County Highway W) at capacity, another site was needed. The vacant land outside of the village right along the main highway was an ideal spot, according to a press release from the village.
