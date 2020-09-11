Three projects set for Waterford Mercury Development site

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERFORD — Three projects are slated for the Mercury Development site along Highway 36 in Waterford. These include a Dollar General, a Tezlaff Storage facility and Performance Marine of Burlington.

Alabama-based The Overland Group is developing a Dollar General, which will provide Village residents and those from surrounding communities another option for shopping for household, pantry and other items. It will be the first-ever dollar store in the village and the project is valued at $900,000.

Performance Marine is also looking to use the site for showroom, retail space and shop space. The project is valued at $1.4 million. In addition, Tezlaff Storage LLC will bring more self-storage units to the area, valued at $1.5 million.

The Waterford Village Board approved a contract for $3.2 million from Reeseman’s Excavating & Grading LLC of Burlington for grading and infrastructure improvements of the Mercury Business Park. Groundbreaking is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sept. 22.

Background on Mercury Development