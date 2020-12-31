Three of Wisconsin's GOP congressmen on why they voted against $2,000 COVID relief payments

When Steil voted against the Dec. 21 bill, he said it was "far too broad and falls short of providing targeted relief to those who are struggling. We can do better."

On Monday, all five Republicans representing a Wisconsin district in the House of Representatives voted against the $1,400 increase, which would lead to around $463.8 billion in additional spending.

The Journal Times reached out to all five and three replied — Steil of Janesville, Tom Tiffany of Wausau and Mike Gallagher of Green Bay. Each of them criticized the expanded spending and Gallagher joined Steil in saying that the bill failed to address Trump's concerns about "pork" without addressing the fact that Trump does support tripling the size of the direct payments.

The offices of Glenn Grothman of Glenbeulah and soon-to-retire James Sensenbrenner of Menomonee Falls did not reply to emails.