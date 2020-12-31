Three of Wisconsin's GOP congressmen on why they voted against $2,000 COVID relief payments

U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., whose district includes all of Racine and Kenosha counties, said that increasing stimulus payments from $600 to $2,000 for most Americans "fails to target those suffering from the effects of coronavirus."
In a Thursday statement to The Journal Times, Steil also said he voted against the increase because the bill didn't address "pork" in the $2.3 trillion spending bill (which included $900 billion in coronavirus relief) approved by Congress on Dec. 21 and since it "does not help millions of Americans who lost their jobs get back to work, fails to cut billions of dollars in wasteful spending, and does not address Section 230."
Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996 is something that Trump has repeatedly, angrily tweeted about; it protects internet companies from being sued for content uploaded to their site, for example protecting Twitter from being sued for something a user tweeted. "Pork" in this case is slang referring to the billions approved for things unrelated to coronavirus relief, such as foreign aid and military weaponry.
Although Trump has criticized the "pork," he has also advocated for increasing the $600 payments to $2,000, breaking from many of his fellow Republicans such as Steil.
When Steil voted against the Dec. 21 bill, he said it was "far too broad and falls short of providing targeted relief to those who are struggling. We can do better."
On Monday, all five Republicans representing a Wisconsin district in the House of Representatives voted against the $1,400 increase, which would lead to around $463.8 billion in additional spending.
The Journal Times reached out to all five and three replied — Steil of Janesville, Tom Tiffany of Wausau and Mike Gallagher of Green Bay. Each of them criticized the expanded spending and Gallagher joined Steil in saying that the bill failed to address Trump's concerns about "pork" without addressing the fact that Trump does support tripling the size of the direct payments.
The offices of Glenn Grothman of Glenbeulah and soon-to-retire James Sensenbrenner of Menomonee Falls did not reply to emails.
“The ink on the last budget-busting, 5,500 page spending bill hasn’t even dried and yet here we are, less than 24 hours later, being asked to approve billions more in debt with little discussion or debate, few restrictions to steer assistance to the most vulnerable, and without including any common-sense liability protections for small businesses, health providers or schools," Tiffany said in a statement. “Once again, the American taxpayer is being asked to sign a blank check now and ask questions later.”
“This is the Swamp at its finest," Gallagher said in a statement. "Instead of coming back to address the President’s concerns about pork and special interest provisions hidden within this $2.3 trillion back-door deal, Congress returned to add hundreds of billions in spending to it. We couldn’t afford this before today’s vote, and we certainly can’t afford it now.”
Steil's statement, in full, reads: “The bill fails to target those suffering from the effects of coronavirus and fails to address the President’s concerns regarding pork in the underlying spending bill. Instead, it is a broad-brush approach that gives something to everyone and would force us to borrow from China to pay for it. It does not help millions of Americans who lost their jobs get back to work, fails to cut billions of dollars in wasteful spending, and does not address Section 230.”
Still, the bill had some bipartisan support: while two Democrats out of 233 voted nay, 44 Republicans out of 174 voted aye (with another 21 Republicans not casting a vote). All three Wisconsin Democrats in the House, including Gwen Moore, a Racine native who represents Milwaukee, voted in favor.
Regardless, the bill appears dead in the Senate as Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has blocked it from coming forward for a vote even though it may have the bipartisan support it needs to land on the president's desk.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., has been advocating for $2,000 payments since March. U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., on Thursday wrote a commentary for USA Today regarding his opposition to the increased relief payment; the commentary was headlined "Stimulus $2,000 payments will add $464 billion to the debt burden on our children."