Three new COVD-19 deaths reported in Racine County
RACINE COUNTY – Three new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Racine County since Sunday according to updated numbers released Monday by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, bringing the county’s total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 complications to 25, a 2% fatality rate among confirmed COVID-19 cases.

In Wisconsin, Milwaukee County has the highest number of COVID-19 complication deaths at 276, followed by Dane County with 26, Racine County and Waukesha County with 25 each, and Kenosha County with 22.

As of Monday afternoon, out of 9,453 COVID-19 tests administered so far in the county, 1,394 have come back positive, which is 14.7% of those tested so far. Racine County remains third highest in Wisconsin for confirmed coronavirus cases after Milwaukee County, 6,352, and Brown County, 2,249.

In adjacent counties, Kenosha County has 1,001 confirmed cases, Waukesha 567 and Walworth 351.

Statewide, Wisconsin has recorded 15,584 confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of 208,963 tests, which is 7.6% of those who have been tested.

Of those confirmed cases, 2,339 cases, 15%, have at some point required hospitalization. The state has recorded 514 deaths due to COVID-19 complications, a 3% fatality rate.

 

