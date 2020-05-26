Three new COVD-19 deaths reported in Racine County; Slight dip in positive test rate

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE COUNTY — Three new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Racine County since Sunday according to updated numbers released Monday by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, bringing the county’s total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 complications to 25, a 2% fatality rate among confirmed COVID-19 cases.

In Wisconsin, Milwaukee County has the highest number of COVID-19 complication deaths at 277, followed by Dane County and Waukesha County with 26 each, Racine County with 25, and Kenosha County with 22. Neighboring Walworth County has recorded 13 deaths.

As of Tuesday afternoon, of 9,726 COVID-19 tests administered so far in Racine County, 1,395 have come back positive. That is 14.3% of those tested so far, a slight dip after weeks of the positive rate wavering between 15 and 16%.

Racine County remains third highest in Wisconsin for confirmed coronavirus cases after Milwaukee County, 6,517, and Brown County, where Green Bay is located, with 2,249.

In Racine County's adjacent counties, Kenosha County had 1,008 confirmed cases as of Tuesday, Waukesha 578 and Walworth 351.