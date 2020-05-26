You are the owner of this article.
Three new COVD-19 deaths reported in Racine County; City cases up almost 20% from Friday
Three new COVD-19 deaths reported in Racine County; City cases up almost 20% from Friday

RACINE COUNTY — Three new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Racine County since Sunday according to updated numbers released by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

That brings the county’s total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 complications to 25, a 2% fatality rate among confirmed COVID-19 cases.

In Wisconsin, Milwaukee County has the highest number of COVID-19 complication deaths at 277, followed by Dane County and Waukesha County with 26 each, Racine County with 25, and Kenosha County with 22. Neighboring Walworth County has recorded 13 deaths.

Testing continues at Festival Hall

Community testing at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St., continues this week through Saturday.

Testing will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, of the 10,110 COVID-19 tests administered so far in Racine County, 1,553 have come back positive, a confirmation rate of 15,3%.

Central Racine County Health Department reported 496 confirmed cases, 117 probable, 4,483 negative cases and 19 deaths. Within the jurisdiction of the City of Racine Health Department, there are 1,057 confirmed cases, 101 probably, 4,074 negative and eight deaths.

The city’s Health Department reported that the increase in cases from Friday to Tuesday was almost 20%.

Updated demographics

Of the city’s reported cases, 903 are active and 146 are recovered. Of those, 74 patients required hospitalization at one point.

Within both local health departments, the demographics of confirmed patients skews younger: the city Health Department reported 23% of confirmed cases were ages 20 to 29 years of age and 18.4% were 30 to 39, with the percentages continuing to diminish with each subsequent older population group. Both the youngest and the oldest demographics, 0 to 9, 70 to 79 and 80 and older, came in under 5%.

The majority of cases throughout the rest of the county were among people age 20 to 29, which represented 17% of cases. CRCHD’s age demographics were more evenly spread out, though one of the most high-risk age groups, those 80 years and older, make up 12% of confirmed cases.

In both the city and the county, the majority of confirmed COVID-19 cases are women. People of color, including African Americans and Latinos, are disproportionately represented among confirmed cases.

Racine County remains third-highest in Wisconsin for confirmed coronavirus cases after Milwaukee County, 6,517, and Brown County, where Green Bay is located, with 2,249.

In Racine County’s adjacent counties, Kenosha County had 1,008 confirmed cases as of Tuesday, Waukesha 578 and Walworth 351.

Statewide, Wisconsin had recorded 15,363 confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of 216,837 tests, which is 7% of those who have been tested.

Of those confirmed cases, 2,362 cases, 15%, have at some point required hospitalization. As of Tuesday, the state had recorded 517 deaths due to COVID-19 complications, a 3% fatality rate.

