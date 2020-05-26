Three new COVD-19 deaths reported in Racine County; City cases up almost 20% from Friday

The city’s Health Department reported that the increase in cases from Friday to Tuesday was almost 20%.

Updated demographics

Of the city’s reported cases, 903 are active and 146 are recovered. Of those, 74 patients required hospitalization at one point.

Within both local health departments, the demographics of confirmed patients skews younger: the city Health Department reported 23% of confirmed cases were ages 20 to 29 years of age and 18.4% were 30 to 39, with the percentages continuing to diminish with each subsequent older population group. Both the youngest and the oldest demographics, 0 to 9, 70 to 79 and 80 and older, came in under 5%.

The majority of cases throughout the rest of the county were among people age 20 to 29, which represented 17% of cases. CRCHD’s age demographics were more evenly spread out, though one of the most high-risk age groups, those 80 years and older, make up 12% of confirmed cases.

In both the city and the county, the majority of confirmed COVID-19 cases are women. People of color, including African Americans and Latinos, are disproportionately represented among confirmed cases.