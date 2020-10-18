Three new businesses in works in Raymond

“If a semi came into our subdivision and ended up with a flat tire, instead of waiting for somebody to come fix it, we’ve got somebody right here,” she said. “Plus, right on the interstate, what better place to have a business?”

Small business space for the trades

A multi-tenant small business building will likely soon be located on vacant land on the west side of Courtney Road.

Courtney Road is located south of 3 Mile Road and west of S. 27th Street. The plan is to construct four identical buildings that will have space for up to seven businesses in each building. The building will provide rental spaces for small trade operations and individuals who need storage.

Owner Richard Kessler, who grew up in Elkhorn in Walworth County, does not have a name in mind for his building yet. Potential tenants are also unknown at this time, as it is early in the process. However, Kessler is advertising on Craig’s List. Interested persons may also call him at 262-370-1523.

“Maybe you have a small metal working operation and maybe you’ve gotten to the point where your garage is too small,” Kessler said. “You need higher capacity and a little more room. This space will be made for that.”