Three more COVID-19 deaths reported, county not releasing context about deaths

RACINE COUNTY — Another three deaths were reported in Racine County between Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing the total to 28.

However, the county has not released any additional information about these deaths such as if the people had pre-existing health conditions or if they were in hospice or nursing homes.

In contrast, Walworth County health officials on Wednesday reported five more coronavirus deaths among older residents with pre-existing health conditions, bringing the total deaths there to 16.

Walworth County said all five victims were over age 80, and all lived in nursing homes or other long-term care facilities.

Officials did not indicate when the deaths occurred and did not identify the long-term care facilities where the deaths occurred.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Human Services, Racine and Waukesha Counties now tie for the third highest number of deaths reported in Wisconsin; on Tuesday Waukesha was tied with Dane County, which now has 27 reported deaths. Milwaukee County still has the highest death toll from the virus at 282, followed by Brown County with 33.