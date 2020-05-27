Three more COVID-19 deaths reported, county not releasing context about deaths

RACINE COUNTY — Another three deaths were reported in Racine County between Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing the total to 28.
However, the county has not released any additional information about these deaths such as if the people had pre-existing health conditions or if they were in hospice or nursing homes.
In contrast, Walworth County health officials on Wednesday reported five more coronavirus deaths among older residents with pre-existing health conditions, bringing the total deaths there to 16.
Walworth County said all five victims were over age 80, and all lived in nursing homes or other long-term care facilities.
Officials did not indicate when the deaths occurred and did not identify the long-term care facilities where the deaths occurred.
Kenosha has reported 24 COVID-19 deaths.
Racine County confirmed 1,579 COVID-19 cases out of 10,927 tests, a positive rate of 14.4%, down slightly from weeks of 15 to 16% of cases testing positive. Racine County still has the third highest number of confirmed cases after Milwaukee with 6,748, Brown County with 2,285 and followed closely by neighboring Kenosha County with 1,033.
According to the New York Times' nationwide coronavirus tracker, on Wednesday Racine was ranked 14th in the country for number of confirmed cases in the last 14 days with 632 or 3.21 per 1,000 residents. The tracker also categorized Racine's growth as flat or decreasing.
Waukesha County has 593 confirmed cases and Walworth has 363.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.