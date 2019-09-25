{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The re-construction project on Three Mile Road is scheduled to re-open on Thursday, though it is unknown at what time. 

The joint project between the Village of Caledonia and the City of Racine runs from Douglas Avenue to less than 500 feet west of LaSalle Street. 

According to City Engineer John Rooney, Caledonia may still have Charles Street closed off except to local traffic. 

Landscaping and sign installation will continue so barrels will remain on the side of the road until those projects are completed.

Reporter

Christina Lieffring

