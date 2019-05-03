RACINE — The reconstruction of Three Mile Road from 150 feet east of Douglas Avenue (Highway 32) to 480 feet west of LaSalle Street is set to begin Wednesday, according to John Rooney, Racine city engineer.
The work is a joint project between Racine and Caledonia, with Racine’s Engineering Department overseeing the work. Waukehsa-based LaLonde Contractors was awarded the contract and is expected to finish the project by mid-August.
The road will be closed from just west of LaSalle Street to Charles Street during the project. Only westbound traffic from Charles Street in Caledonia or the quarry will be permitted on Three Mile Road to Douglas Avenue.
The western half of the project will be staged to allow westbound traffic on half of the roadway at a time.
Traffic will be able to exit businesses on the south side of Three Mile Road near Douglas Avenue by traveling west. Westbound traffic from Charles Street will be able to enter businesses on Three Mile Road.
The posted detour for eastbound traffic will be from Douglas Avenue to South Street to LaSalle Street, and the same route in reverse for westbound traffic.
