RACINE — A basement fire at a home on Three Mile Road is under investigation by the Racine Fire Department.

Just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, the Racine Fire Department responded to a call about a basement fire at a home in the 500 block of Three Mile Road. 

The fire was located in a trash container in the laundry area of the basement and was extinguished. No one was hurt and the estimated loss is $50. 

The cause of the fire was under investigation as of Tuesday. 

