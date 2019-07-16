RACINE — A basement fire at a home on Three Mile Road is under investigation by the Racine Fire Department.
Just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, the Racine Fire Department responded to a call about a basement fire at a home in the 500 block of Three Mile Road.
The fire was located in a trash container in the laundry area of the basement and was extinguished. No one was hurt and the estimated loss is $50.
The cause of the fire was under investigation as of Tuesday.
