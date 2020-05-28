You are the owner of this article.
Three injured in crash on Highway 20 in Mount Pleasant; one reported seriously hurt
MOUNT PLEASANT — Highway 20 was shut down temporarily Thursday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash at Meadowlane Avenue, that sent multiple people to the hospital, including one with serious injuries. 

According to a press release from the Mount Pleasant Police Department: 

Officers and crews from the South Shore Fire Department were dispatched at 2:29 p.m. for a report of a crash in the 6200 block of Washington Avenue (Highway 20), just west of Emmertsen Road. Upon arrival, officers located an unconscious male passenger in the back of a 2003 Toyota Camry.

He was extricated from the car and transported to the emergency room at Ascension All Saints Hospital with what police described as serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the passenger regained consciousness at the hospital and was able to speak with officers.

The driver of the Camry and another passenger also had minor injuries. The other passenger was also transported to the hospital, police said.

The other vehicle, a 2011 Lexus, was occupied only by its driver and he was treated at the scene by South Shore medics.

The Lexus had major front-end damage and the Toyota had major damage to its sides. The Wisconsin State Patrol was contacted to conduct a crash reconstruction investigation of the scene due to the severity of the injuries.

Police said it was determined that the Lexus was stopped at the stop sign on Meadowlane Avenue and pulled out onto Highway 20 to perform a left-turn when it struck the Toyota.

The Toyota spun several times before finally coming to rest a few feet away from the Lexus. No signs of any impairment were detected by police regarding either drivers, police said.

As of Thursday night, the crash remained under investigation by Mount Pleasant Police and the State Patrol. Highway 20 was shut down between Emmertsen and Sunnyslope Drive for the duration of the investigation. 

