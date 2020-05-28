Three injured in crash on Highway 20 in Mount Pleasant; one reported seriously hurt

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — Highway 20 was shut down temporarily Thursday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash at Meadowlane Avenue, that sent multiple people to the hospital, including one with serious injuries.

According to a press release from the Mount Pleasant Police Department:

Officers and crews from the South Shore Fire Department were dispatched at 2:29 p.m. for a report of a crash in the 6200 block of Washington Avenue (Highway 20), just west of Emmertsen Road. Upon arrival, officers located an unconscious male passenger in the back of a 2003 Toyota Camry.

He was extricated from the car and transported to the emergency room at Ascension All Saints Hospital with what police described as serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the passenger regained consciousness at the hospital and was able to speak with officers.

The driver of the Camry and another passenger also had minor injuries. The other passenger was also transported to the hospital, police said.

The other vehicle, a 2011 Lexus, was occupied only by its driver and he was treated at the scene by South Shore medics.