Three injured in crash on Highway 20 in Mount Pleasant; one reported seriously hurt

MOUNT PLEASANT — Highway 20 was shut down temporarily Thursday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash at Meadowlane Avenue, that sent multiple people to the hospital, including one with serious injuries.
According to a press release from the Mount Pleasant Police Department:
Officers and crews from the South Shore Fire Department were dispatched at 2:29 p.m. for a report of a crash in the 6200 block of Washington Avenue (Highway 20), just west of Emmertsen Road. Upon arrival, officers located an unconscious male passenger in the back of a 2003 Toyota Camry.
He was extricated from the car and transported to the emergency room at Ascension All Saints Hospital with what police described as serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the passenger regained consciousness at the hospital and was able to speak with officers.
The driver of the Camry and another passenger also had minor injuries. The other passenger was also transported to the hospital, police said.
The other vehicle, a 2011 Lexus, was occupied only by its driver and he was treated at the scene by South Shore medics.
The Lexus had major front-end damage and the Toyota had major damage to its sides. The Wisconsin State Patrol was contacted to conduct a crash reconstruction investigation of the scene due to the severity of the injuries.
Police said it was determined that the Lexus was stopped at the stop sign on Meadowlane Avenue and pulled out onto Highway 20 to perform a left-turn when it struck the Toyota.
The Toyota spun several times before finally coming to rest a few feet away from the Lexus. No signs of any impairment were detected by police regarding either drivers, police said.
As of Thursday night, the crash remained under investigation by Mount Pleasant Police and the State Patrol. Highway 20 was shut down between Emmertsen and Sunnyslope Drive for the duration of the investigation.
Today's mugshots: May 26
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Delvin S Hoard
Delvin S Hoard, 2800 block of Wright Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Donald K Patrick
Donald K Patrick, 4000 block of North Main Street, Racine, possession of a controlled substance.
John M Reins Casper
John M Reins Casper, 7900 block of Greendale Avenue, Burlington, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jacob A Stroman
Jacob A Stroman, Chicago, Illinois, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor theft (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Elizabeth M Suwyn
Elizabeth M Suwyn, 3800 block of Wright Avenue, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, obstructing an officer, failure to report to jail.
David M Thames
David M Thames, Grayslake, Illinois, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, operating while under the influence (2nd offense), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance.
Cruz C Tobias
Cruz C Tobias, 1100 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Kendal O Watson
Kendal O Watson, 2200 block of Lawn Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent.
Amy R Woodward
Amy R Woodward, 700 block of Virginia Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping, resisting an officer.
Chester Randolph III
Chester Randolph III, 2000 block of Carmel Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of a child (intentionally cause bodily harm), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jeffrey J McWhorter
Jeffrey (aka Darian Adams) J McWhorter, 2900 block of Waterview Creek, Racine, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1 to 5 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ryan L Dobs
Ryan L Dobs, Redgranite, Wisconsin, possession of THC.
Zarnell S Massie
Zarnell S Massie, 2900 block of Russet Street, Racine, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, felony bail jumping.
Michael A Conner
Michael A Conner, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony intimidation of a victim.
Kevin M Francois
Kevin M Francois, 1300 block of Quincy Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), possession of THC, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
