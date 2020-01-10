Three incumbents nominated for three seats in Elmwood Park spring election

ELMWOOD PARK — Three incumbents were nominated and affirmed Thursday evening during the Elmwood Park village caucus.
There are three village trustee seats up for election this spring. Trustees serve two-year terms and are paid $1,000 per year. Since the selected candidates have no opposition, they will run unopposed in the April 7 election, barring any registering of an official write-in candidate.
The nominees selected Thursday night are: Patricia Black, who is running for her first full term; Guadalupe “Lou” Berrios, who is running for his second term; and Brian Johnson, who is running for his first full term.
Only Elmwood Park and North Bay, the county's smallest municipalities, select their municipal candidates by caucus. In other municipalities, candidates must obtain official registration forms and collect signatures from residents to be placed on the ballot. The Village of Rochester used to have a caucus until it consolidated with the former Town of Rochester in 2008, which expanded its area and population.
North Bay's caucus is set for 7 p.m. Monday at the Village Hall, 3615 Hennepin Place. Two trustee seats will be in play in the April election; both are two-year terms.