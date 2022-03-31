Three groups of Afghan evacuees, including two families, now live in Racine

RACINE — It has been a long journey for the Afghan evacuees, those who fled as the U.S. military pulled out of Afghanistan and the country was retaken by the Taliban in August.
Approximately 80,000 Afghans came to the United States immediately after the downfall. More than 13,000 of them were brought to Fort McCoy in western Wisconsin. About 820 are slated to settle down permanently in Wisconsin.
Of them, three groups now call Racine home.
The Racine Interfaith Coalition was instrumental in organizing the resettlement of three groups, which included two families and one group of men. Three area churches agreed to each “adopt” one of the groups.
Many local Armenians are the descendants of those who fled genocide that occurred from 1914-1916, carried out by Muslims from the Ottoman Empire. Hundreds of thousands (possibly more than a million) Armenians died after being force-marched across the Syrian Desert before being interred in concentration camps during World War I.
The vast majority of modern Afghans are Muslim. That did not stop local Armenians from helping them.
Father Avedis Kalayjian noted the religious persecution committed by some Muslims, but said focusing on that would not be a holistic understanding of the history.
There were Muslims who participated in the genocide, but there were also Muslims who protected Christian Armenians — not only in Turkey but also in Iran and Egypt (then part of Persia), and across the region.
“When the Armenians who were spared the slaughter actually made it through the deserts of Syria and into the Middle East, the Arab Muslims there were sympathetic to many of the Armenians and gave them safe haven,” he said.
One-hundred years later — as Saint Mesrob celebrates its centennial — the descendants of those who fled the genocide are in a position to show mercy to the evacuees.
“The parishes who were the most interested in assisting the Afghans came from immigrant families fleeing persecution,” he said. “They found themselves in the United States and relying on the hospitality, the charity and the mercy of the American people.”
The church has a team of volunteers helping the Afghans transition to life Racine.
The team found a place for the evacuees to live and furnished it — from the furniture to the towels to the paper products.
Kalayjian said the team did the things they were supposed to: getting the evacuees in contact with Gateway Technical College and getting the kids registered for school. But they also took the family on fun trips, including a visit to a local zoo.
From a rectory to a family home
Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave., happens to have a large house not being used.
It was previously was a rectory, built for the original 1916 church. After the new rectory and church were built, Dominican nuns in retirement lived there until about five years ago.
When he heard housing was needed for evacuees, Sacred Heart parishioner Dave Kleba approached Father Ricardo Martin about welcoming evacuees into it.
The church community rallied to clean the house and provided new dishes, new appliances and new furniture where needed. Cracks in the ceiling and on the walls were patched. Plumbing work was done to install the new dishwasher. Gas pipes were updated. Walls were painted.
A sewing machine, that the women could use to sew the traditional clothes they wear, was also provided.
The primary challenge, Kleba noted, was the structure was not designed with families in mind.
The bedrooms that were once used for priests and later retired nuns are connected and share bathrooms.
When asked how many bedrooms there are, Kelba replied, “It depends on how you count.”
Because the rooms are connected, he said it might work out that one of the bedrooms is for the parents and the connected room would work as a nursery. Another scenario is that siblings could share the connected rooms.
It might be awkward for a person to leave their room and have to walk through someone else’s bedroom to gain the hallway. However, it would not be awkward for infants and siblings — depending on the age of the sibling.
Kelba said the house is ready for a group of refugees (from Afghanistan or elsewhere) to move in, but no one has settled there yet.
The new neighbors
Tamerin Hayward, co-president of RIC, advised neighbors of the evacuees to be warm and welcoming, but also to remember they come from an entirely different culture and could easily be overwhelmed.
“They’re very anxious to adopt our culture and to learn our ways, our language, and to become part of our country,” she said. “This is something they are really anxious to do but obviously it’s going to take a while.”
“If you notice someone, be friendly, but we’re looking for them to make friends in a more casual setting,” she said. “They’ll go to the Mosque and they’ll meet people who are already here from the Mosque, and eventually when they are going to school they’ll meet people that way.”
Hayward praised the generosity of local people, who donated furniture, clothes, household items, and more. Food pantries have been open to RIC.
“The community has been excellent in doing what they could do,” Hayward said. “It’s been a truly wonderful experience.”
Long process
With their network of 28 churches and many volunteers, RIC had the resources and network to assist Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan, an official refugee resettlement organization that partners with the U.S. government, with settling the evacuees into Racine.
Hayward said there was actually a lengthy process in which RIC was vetted by Lutheran Social Services to ensure the Afghanistan evacuees were in good and competent hands.
“They have to know who you are,” Hayward said of LSS. “Several individuals from RIC were also vetted so we could help.”
Due to the circumstances of the evacuation from Afghanistan, those who resettled in the U.S. needed just about everything.
“These folks, it was such an emergency,” Hayward added. “They were just quickly taken out (of their homeland) and housed until we could settle them.”
Hayward said Lutheran Social Services told RIC that locals would have to provide $5,000 to $6,000 for each group/family who settled in Racine. That figure is an estimate of what the evacuees might need and it might be more or less depending on the services they require.
She explained some of the adults might come already speaking English, some might have to learn, and still others might need classes to learn basic computer skills in order work – it just depends.
The individual churches were able to provide some or all of the funds for the group they were aiding. If the church did not quite have the financial resources to meet the needs of the evacuees, she added, then the funds were supplied by RIC.
The churches are planning on assisting the evacuees for up to a year, until each group is are self-sufficient.
The evacuees initially have to be driven everywhere they need to go, to the grocery store or to the mosque, until such a time as they learn the bus system or someone gets a driver license and a car.
The ultimate goal for the evacuees is to obtain a job.
“They’re very anxious to work — all of them,” Hayward said. “They’re very anxious to become independent.”
While they are so appreciative of the assistance they have received, she continued, the goal they set for themselves is self-reliance.
Photos: Scenes from a desperate Afghanistan as Taliban face economic ruin
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The bitter cold of Afghanistan's winter has small children huddled beneath blankets in makeshift camps. Sick babies in hospitals lie wrapped in their mothers' all-enveloping burqas. Long lines at food distribution centers have become overwhelming as Afghanistan sinks deeper into desperate times.
Since the chaotic Aug. 15 Taliban takeover of Kabul, an already war-devastated economy once kept alive by international donations alone is now on the verge of collapse. There isn't enough money for hospitals.
Saliha, who like many Afghans uses just one name, took her infant son to the Indira Gandhi Children's Hospital in the capital, Kabul. Weak and fragile, 4-month-old Najeeb was badly malnourished.
The World Health Organization is warning of millions of children suffering malnutrition, and the United Nations says 97% of Afghans will soon be living below the poverty line.
For millions living in camps for the displaced or sitting outside government ministries seeking help, the only source of warmth is to huddle around open wood-burning fires.
Nearly 80% of Afghanistan's previous government's budget came from the international community. That money, now cut off, financed hospitals, schools, factories and government ministries. In the Taliban's Afghanistan there is no money. Sanctions have crippled banks while the U.N., the United States and others struggle to figure out how to get hundreds of millions of dollars of humanitarian aid to Afghans while bypassing the Taliban, even as there are no immediate signs of the widespread corruption that characterized the previous administration.
For many of Afghanistan's poorest, bread is their only staple. Women line up outside bakeries in the city, young children arrive before dawn to get bread. The majority scramble to find food, and fuel. The statistics provided by the U.N. are grim: Almost 24 million people in Afghanistan, around 60% percent of the population, suffer from acute hunger. As many as 8.7 million Afghans are coping with famine.
School for girls under the Taliban is erratic, and in many provinces they are not allowed to attend school after grade 6, but in more than 10 provinces schools are open. The international community is working on ways to help the schools that are open while encouraging the Taliban to open the rest.
In some areas, such as the western Herat province, teachers and parents together cajole local Taliban leaders to open schools. In schools like Tajrobawai Girls High School in Herat, it is paying off.
Months ago, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees warned of a mass exodus of Afghans should Afghanistan be allowed to free fall into an economic abyss.
The exodus has already begun as thousands stream out of Afghanistan for Iran in desperation. By the hundreds they pack buses that take them from Herat to nearby Nimroz province from where they make the dangerous trek into Iran. Some hope to go further, to Turkey and eventually to Europe — despite Europe's increasing determination to keep migrants out.
The former rectory of Sacred Heart Catholic Church may someday be used to provide housing to Afghan refugees. Initially, the Afghan groups who settled in Racine were evacuees, those who were evacuated by the military in advance of the country falling into the hands of the Taliban.
In this image provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, evacuees wait to board a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 23, 2021, days before the Taliban fully retook that nation's capital.