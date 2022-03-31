Three groups of Afghan evacuees, including two families, now live in Racine

RACINE — It has been a long journey for the Afghan evacuees, those who fled as the U.S. military pulled out of Afghanistan and the country was retaken by the Taliban in August.

Approximately 80,000 Afghans came to the United States immediately after the downfall. More than 13,000 of them were brought to Fort McCoy in western Wisconsin. About 820 are slated to settle down permanently in Wisconsin.

Of them, three groups now call Racine home.

The Racine Interfaith Coalition was instrumental in organizing the resettlement of three groups, which included two families and one group of men. Three area churches agreed to each “adopt” one of the groups.

Safety Due to fear of retaliation against family members who remain in Afghanistan, the evacuees now living in Racine could not be interviewed or photographed for this article.

Descendants of refugees aiding evacuees

St. Mesrob Armenian Church, 4605 Erie St., was one of the churches that rallied to help the evacuees.

Many local Armenians are the descendants of those who fled genocide that occurred from 1914-1916, carried out by Muslims from the Ottoman Empire. Hundreds of thousands (possibly more than a million) Armenians died after being force-marched across the Syrian Desert before being interred in concentration camps during World War I.

The vast majority of modern Afghans are Muslim. That did not stop local Armenians from helping them.

Father Avedis Kalayjian noted the religious persecution committed by some Muslims, but said focusing on that would not be a holistic understanding of the history.

There were Muslims who participated in the genocide, but there were also Muslims who protected Christian Armenians — not only in Turkey but also in Iran and Egypt (then part of Persia), and across the region.

“When the Armenians who were spared the slaughter actually made it through the deserts of Syria and into the Middle East, the Arab Muslims there were sympathetic to many of the Armenians and gave them safe haven,” he said.

One-hundred years later — as Saint Mesrob celebrates its centennial — the descendants of those who fled the genocide are in a position to show mercy to the evacuees.

“The parishes who were the most interested in assisting the Afghans came from immigrant families fleeing persecution,” he said. “They found themselves in the United States and relying on the hospitality, the charity and the mercy of the American people.”

The church has a team of volunteers helping the Afghans transition to life Racine.

The team found a place for the evacuees to live and furnished it — from the furniture to the towels to the paper products.

Kalayjian said the team did the things they were supposed to: getting the evacuees in contact with Gateway Technical College and getting the kids registered for school. But they also took the family on fun trips, including a visit to a local zoo.

From a rectory to a family home

Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave., happens to have a large house not being used.

It was previously was a rectory, built for the original 1916 church. After the new rectory and church were built, Dominican nuns in retirement lived there until about five years ago.

When he heard housing was needed for evacuees, Sacred Heart parishioner Dave Kleba approached Father Ricardo Martin about welcoming evacuees into it.

The church community rallied to clean the house and provided new dishes, new appliances and new furniture where needed. Cracks in the ceiling and on the walls were patched. Plumbing work was done to install the new dishwasher. Gas pipes were updated. Walls were painted.

A sewing machine, that the women could use to sew the traditional clothes they wear, was also provided.

The primary challenge, Kleba noted, was the structure was not designed with families in mind.

The bedrooms that were once used for priests and later retired nuns are connected and share bathrooms.

When asked how many bedrooms there are, Kelba replied, “It depends on how you count.”

Because the rooms are connected, he said it might work out that one of the bedrooms is for the parents and the connected room would work as a nursery. Another scenario is that siblings could share the connected rooms.

It might be awkward for a person to leave their room and have to walk through someone else’s bedroom to gain the hallway. However, it would not be awkward for infants and siblings — depending on the age of the sibling.

Kelba said the house is ready for a group of refugees (from Afghanistan or elsewhere) to move in, but no one has settled there yet.

Evacuees? Or refugees? There was a learning curve for volunteers with the Racine Interfaith Coalition in aiding the Afghan evacuees. One of the things they learned was the correct nomenclature for groups in Racine was "evacuees." Those coming in the future, however, will be "refugees," which is the status given when someone comes to the U.S. through the United Nations, a lengthy process, but one in which the individual is better prepared for the culture of their new home. If so, refugees will already have a place to go when they arrive on U.S. soil, and there won’t be the scramble for housing as there has been with the evacuees.

The new neighbors

Tamerin Hayward, co-president of RIC, advised neighbors of the evacuees to be warm and welcoming, but also to remember they come from an entirely different culture and could easily be overwhelmed.

“They’re very anxious to adopt our culture and to learn our ways, our language, and to become part of our country,” she said. “This is something they are really anxious to do but obviously it’s going to take a while.”

“If you notice someone, be friendly, but we’re looking for them to make friends in a more casual setting,” she said. “They’ll go to the Mosque and they’ll meet people who are already here from the Mosque, and eventually when they are going to school they’ll meet people that way.”

Hayward praised the generosity of local people, who donated furniture, clothes, household items, and more. Food pantries have been open to RIC.

“The community has been excellent in doing what they could do,” Hayward said. “It’s been a truly wonderful experience.”

Long process

With their network of 28 churches and many volunteers, RIC had the resources and network to assist Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan, an official refugee resettlement organization that partners with the U.S. government, with settling the evacuees into Racine.

Hayward said there was actually a lengthy process in which RIC was vetted by Lutheran Social Services to ensure the Afghanistan evacuees were in good and competent hands.

“They have to know who you are,” Hayward said of LSS. “Several individuals from RIC were also vetted so we could help.”

Due to the circumstances of the evacuation from Afghanistan, those who resettled in the U.S. needed just about everything.

“These folks, it was such an emergency,” Hayward added. “They were just quickly taken out (of their homeland) and housed until we could settle them.”

Hayward said Lutheran Social Services told RIC that locals would have to provide $5,000 to $6,000 for each group/family who settled in Racine. That figure is an estimate of what the evacuees might need and it might be more or less depending on the services they require.

She explained some of the adults might come already speaking English, some might have to learn, and still others might need classes to learn basic computer skills in order work – it just depends.

The individual churches were able to provide some or all of the funds for the group they were aiding. If the church did not quite have the financial resources to meet the needs of the evacuees, she added, then the funds were supplied by RIC.

The churches are planning on assisting the evacuees for up to a year, until each group is are self-sufficient.

The evacuees initially have to be driven everywhere they need to go, to the grocery store or to the mosque, until such a time as they learn the bus system or someone gets a driver license and a car.

The ultimate goal for the evacuees is to obtain a job.

“They’re very anxious to work — all of them,” Hayward said. “They’re very anxious to become independent.”

While they are so appreciative of the assistance they have received, she continued, the goal they set for themselves is self-reliance.

