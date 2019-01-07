RACINE COUNTY — In a swift turnaround since Friday, there are now three candidates running for the open District 9 Racine Unified School Board seat.
As of Friday evening, no candidates had filed to run for District 9, which represents the northern portion of the Unified’s territory, including most of Caledonia and Wind Point.
School Board President Bob Wittke, the current District 9 representative, declined to run for the seat or file a declaration of non-candidacy, triggering a 72-hour extension of the filing deadline. The initial deadline was 5 p.m. Wednesday, so the cutoff for candidates to collect signatures was extended to 5 p.m. Saturday, while the deadline to turn in paperwork was pushed to 5 p.m. Monday.
The new candidates who filed paperwork Monday to run for the seat are: Kurt Squire, 214 E. Four Mile Road, Wind Point; Kimberly Hoover, 8220 Foley Road, Caledonia; and Anthony Hammes of 825 Waters Edge Road, Caledonia.
Wittke decided to not seek re-election to the School Board after being elected to represent the 62nd District in the state Assembly. He was sworn in to his state seat Monday. His School Board term will end after the April 2 election.
The filing deadline for Unified’s District 1 seat, currently held by Michelle Duchow, was also extended as she didn’t file to run for re-election, but no new candidates turned in paperwork during the 72-hour window. Two candidates are running in that race, Amy Cimbalnik and Jared Bellis, both of Sturtevant.
Write-ins in Raymond
The Raymond Elementary School District also extended its filing deadline for two open School Board seats, as neither incumbent filed for re-election. Vice President Russ Eichner indicated that he doesn’t wish to run for re-election, but the other incumbent, Steven Wallner, has registered to run a write-in campaign after missing the initial filing deadline. Incumbents are prohibited from filing during the 72-hour extension period.
Wallner, 1818 Crestwood Drive, Raymond, is currently the School Board clerk.
As no official ballot candidates filed in the Raymond School races, the two open seats will go to the two write-in candidates who receive the most votes. If two valid write-in candidates are not elected, then the School Board could fill one or both seats by appointment.
Racine City Council
The filing deadline for the open Racine City Council District 13 seat was also extended by 72 hours after Alderman Jim Morgenroth failed to file for re-election. No new candidates filed during the extension.
Three challengers who filed before the deadline are Mark Balcer, Christina Seaman and Natalia Taft.
