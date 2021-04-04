Three displaced after Saturday structure fire on Kearney Avenue

RACINE — Three occupants of a home were displaced Saturday after a kitchen fire severely damaged it.

The Racine Fire Department was dispatched to the 3100 block of Kearney Avenue shortly before 5:30 p.m. on the report of a structure fire.

According to a statement released by the RFD, when the first crews arrived, they found that the fire in the kitchen had extinguished itself. However, there was major damage to the kitchen and smoke damage throughout the house.

As a result of the damage, the house was determined to be inhabitable; a damage estimate was not immediately available.

Six fire apparatus responded to the fire: 3 engines, 1 quint, 1 truck, and 1 med unit along with 19 firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0