Three days away: Burlington referendum to let voter choose a preference between two Echo Lake options

BURLINGTON — Voters go to the polls Tuesday for an advisory citywide referendum on the future of Echo Lake, an issue that is driving strong opinions in the community.

The question will appear on ballots in Burlington alongside contested elections for governor, U.S. senator and other key races.

The polling place is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the city-owned Veterans Terrace event center, 589 Milwaukee Avenue.

The referendum giving voters a choice between two options on Echo Lake is advisory, which means that Burlington City Council members are not obligated to follow the wishes of the voters.

Echo Lake has been part of the community since the 1800s when a manmade dam was built on the White River. Water quality in the lake has since deteriorated, and the city-owned dam no longer meets state safety standards.

The state Department of Natural Resources has ordered the city to either expand and upgrade the dam, or remove the dam and drain the lake. Engineers have forecasted that, without the dam, a restored White River would again flow naturally through the area, spanning 50 to 100 feet across and with an average water depth of 1½ to 2½ feet.

Some in the community feel strongly about saving Echo Lake, seeing it as an indispensable amenity at the heart of the city, while others see the artificial impoundment as an eyesore.

The Burlington Park Board has recommended removing the dam and letting Echo Lake vanish into the history books. Mayor Jeannie Hefty says she wants to keep the lake.

City engineers estimate that maintaining the lake would cost more than $5 million to both improve the dam and then dredge the lake bottom. Removing the dam and draining the lake would cost about $1.5 million.

Borrowing $5 million to maintain the lake would increase property taxes for the average homeowner by $68 a year over 20 years, or a total of $1,368. Borrowing $1.5 million to remove the lake would cost the same homeowner $20 a year, or a total of $409.

Adding boardwalks, fishing docks or other amenities would be optional considerations later. For the referendum, however, aldermen decided to include many potential add-ons to the question on the ballot.

Voters will be asked to choose between two hypothetical choices of spending $7.7 million to remove the lake or spending $8.1 million to keep the lake.

The City Council in August decided not to hold a referendum strictly on whether to save Echo Lake, despite some concerns that the results might otherwise be difficult to interpret.