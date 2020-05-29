Three-day surge COVID-19 testing site set to open at Case High School on Tuesday

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Central Racine County Health Department, City of Racine Public Health Department and the Racine County Emergency Operations Center are partnering with the Wisconsin National Guard to open a three-day surge COVID-19 testing site to help meet testing goals in Racine County as well as in surrounding counties and health department jurisdictions.
Tuesday through Thursday, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day, Wisconsin residents or people who work in Wisconsin are invited to a free, drive-thru clinic at Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. Residents should enter from Oakes Road. No appointment is necessary.
Additionally, during the week of June 15, another community testing site is being planned for the City of Racine. Additional information will be released at a later date.
The Case High test site will have the capacity to conduct 500 nasal swab tests each day. Members of the Wisconsin National Guard will conduct the testing and manage the specimen samples. Testing is available for those ages 5 and older, but minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who can consent to the testing. Those attending should expect long lines and wait times.
“Testing of residents, regardless of symptoms, helps reduce further spread of COVID-19 and is a key priority for boxing in the disease in Racine County and Wisconsin,” said Margaret Gesner, health officer for the Central Racine County Health Department. “These surge clinics are temporary mechanisms for testing while we and our community partners continue to work toward creating more permanent testing solutions.”
“We thank the National Guard for their help during this difficult time. This testing is open to everyone and is critically important for us to understand the prevalence of COVID-19 in the community,” said Dottie-Kay Bowersox, the City of Racine's public health administrator.
The Wisconsin National Guard announced that since establishing a community testing site at Festival Hall on May 18, the guard has collected 3,400 specimens as of Friday.
Updated numbers
One additional death was reported since Thursday in Racine County, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, bringing the total number of deaths due to complications from COVID-19 to 35. Racine is now tied with Brown County for the second-highest number of deaths in the state.
Milwaukee County has the highest number of COVID deaths at 294.
As of Friday, Racine County had reported 12,249 completed COVID-19 tests, out of which 1,652, or 13.5%, had tested positive. Racine still had the third highest number of confirmed cases, as of Friday, after Milwaukee County with 7,429 and Brown County with 2,308.
Among its neighboring counties, Kenosha reported 1,131 confirmed cases and 27 deaths, Waukesha County reported 665 cases and 28 deaths and Walworth reported 379 cases and 17 deaths.
