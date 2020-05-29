Three-day surge COVID-19 testing site set to open at Case High School on Tuesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Central Racine County Health Department, City of Racine Public Health Department and the Racine County Emergency Operations Center are partnering with the Wisconsin National Guard to open a three-day surge COVID-19 testing site to help meet testing goals in Racine County as well as in surrounding counties and health department jurisdictions.

Tuesday through Thursday, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day, Wisconsin residents or people who work in Wisconsin are invited to a free, drive-thru clinic at Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. Residents should enter from Oakes Road. No appointment is necessary.

Additionally, during the week of June 15, another community testing site is being planned for the City of Racine. Additional information will be released at a later date.

The Case High test site will have the capacity to conduct 500 nasal swab tests each day. Members of the Wisconsin National Guard will conduct the testing and manage the specimen samples. Testing is available for those ages 5 and older, but minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who can consent to the testing. Those attending should expect long lines and wait times.