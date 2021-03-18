Three competing in April 6 election for two seats on Burlington school board

WISHAU: The simplest solution is to have these tough conversations regarding racism. I, along with many in this community, have been more than willing to facilitate and have those tough conversations along with forging community partnerships so we can move forward together. However, those conversations and partnerships have been hindered due to dishonesty and outright slanderous attacks against the school district and community at large by a group that claims to be an honest broker. Burlington is not a racist community and I will no longer tolerate that label put upon us by this dishonest group.

WOOD: The first thing is to develop awareness. Last spring several students attended a school board meeting to share their experiences. Their thoughts, along with input from the community, motivated the board and administration to examine and revise our policies related to bullying and anti-racism. Since then there have been workshops, seminars, and programs put in place to help insure that all students and staff feel safe, accepted, and welcome in our schools. As the saying goes “A rising tide raises all ships.” The culture we create in our schools related to anti-racism also affects equity and inclusion for all students.

What should the school district do when teachers allow their personal politics to affect how they teach students?