Three competing in April 6 election for two seats on Burlington school board

BURLINGTON — Voters in the Burlington Area School District are headed to the polls April 6 to fill two seats on the School Board.
Three candidates are competing in the race, so voters throughout the district will cast two votes, and the top two finishers will win.
School Board members serve three-year terms with no compensation. The School Board is officially nonpartisan.
The field this year includes incumbents Taylor Wishau and Diane Wood and challenger Marlo Brown. Wishau is seeking his third term, and Wood is seeking her fourth. Brown is seeking his first elected office.
All three candidates submitted written responses to the following questions.
What is the solution to the current race relations issues in the Burlington school district?
BROWN: The district needs to be transparent. The district should ensure that district administrations and staff are trained and versed on how to handle racial situations. Often, the lack of action or perceived inaction fosters false narratives which ultimately can be damaging for all. I think people need to be willing to talk and have those hard honest conversations that are void of blame and shame tactics.
WISHAU: The simplest solution is to have these tough conversations regarding racism. I, along with many in this community, have been more than willing to facilitate and have those tough conversations along with forging community partnerships so we can move forward together. However, those conversations and partnerships have been hindered due to dishonesty and outright slanderous attacks against the school district and community at large by a group that claims to be an honest broker. Burlington is not a racist community and I will no longer tolerate that label put upon us by this dishonest group.
WOOD: The first thing is to develop awareness. Last spring several students attended a school board meeting to share their experiences. Their thoughts, along with input from the community, motivated the board and administration to examine and revise our policies related to bullying and anti-racism. Since then there have been workshops, seminars, and programs put in place to help insure that all students and staff feel safe, accepted, and welcome in our schools. As the saying goes “A rising tide raises all ships.” The culture we create in our schools related to anti-racism also affects equity and inclusion for all students.
What should the school district do when teachers allow their personal politics to affect how they teach students?
BROWN: Regardless of individual beliefs, the expectation of teachers is that they teach objectively. School administration and staff are in a partnership with district families and should be working in tandem to educate students to think for themselves. The district should have clear and concise policies to handle the infractions for teachers who cross the line. However disciplinary actions need to be based on facts, not on assumptions and/or feelings.
WISHAU: The school district must follow policy, allow for due process to be carried out free from outside influence, personal agendas, or feelings, and make an informed decision based on the facts. A teacher should not be punished for having their students learn or perform critical thinking skills.
WOOD: BASD has a specific policy related to the teaching of controversial topics. According to the policy, instruction of controversial topics needs to be age-appropriate, related to instructional goals, and encourage open-mindedness. That being said, it is important for teachers to always be mindful of the incredible influence that they might have over their students. Promoting a personal agenda or trying to persuade students to a particular point of view has no place in the classroom.
What changes would you propose in the school district budget to improve services or deliver more value to taxpayers?
BROWN: Taxpayers generally want to reap the benefits of the item/services their taxes pay for. I think the district should be actively communicating with the district families to find out what they need. The nuances of district budgets can be tricky, I would like to see the district budget benefit everyone where applicable, however that looks.
WISHAU: Burlington already offers tremendous value to our taxpayers. We need to do a better job at being transparent on our successes and own our failures while communicating to the public what our plan is to correct those failures to prevent them in the future. It’s a community conversation that requires transparency, and unfortunately some of my colleagues on the board hinder all efforts for the district and board to be transparent and dialogue with the community.
WOOD: BASD has always been very careful with how taxpayer dollars are spent. A primary goal of the Board of Education is to provide the best possible education for our students with the funds available. We are fortunate that the community has been so supportive, and the fact that the new middle school is coming in on time and under budget has allowed for much needed infrastructure improvements throughout the district. Also, I currently serve on the district compensation committee looking at how to ensure that we are able to attract and retain the best staff possible in a sustainable manner.