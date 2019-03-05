SOMERS — Six people were injured in a three-vehicle crash late Tuesday afternoon near the Maplecrest Country Club.
According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, the crash occurred just before 5 p.m. at the intersection of Highway L (18th Street) and Highway H (88th Avenue). The victims, all of whom suffered non-life-threatening injuries, were transported to separate area hospitals by ambulances, sheriff's officials said.
The intersection was closed to traffic for about 90 minutes while the crash scene was cleared and investigated, according to a Sheriff's Department press release.
South Shore Fire Department personnel were among those who responded to assist at the scene, along with fire and rescue crews from Somers, Randall, Paris, Pleasant Prairie and Salem Lakes. The Wisconsin State Patrol also assisted at the scene.
The cause of the crash remained under investigation Tuesday night, the Sheriff's Department reported. The intersection has stop signs on Highway L for east-west traffic.
